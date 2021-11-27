Snake bite in toilet: Wetin you need do first if snake bite you?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Geoff Jacobs

As tori dey about how snakes dey enta houses or some pipo go find say snake dy dia toilet, na so pipio don dey chook more eye ontop two tins - how to prevent di mata and wetin to do if snake bite pesin.

Nobodi know why snakes dey find dia way enta toilet.

One house technician Oga Abbey wey we follow tok say, many believe say pipe wey dey comot from di toilet get water but no be so.

'Di way dem design water closet be say na only the bowl dey get water, and di only time water dey enta di pipe na wen psein flush afta dem use di toilet.'

E follow tok say one of di ways snakes dey enta toilet pipe na from either di septic tank or soakaway if e don crack, or space dey for di snake to enta.

As pipo dey worry about snakes for dia domot, di World Health Organisation (WHO) don give some advice on wetin to do if snake bite pesin:

Comot di pesin from wia snake bite am or chase di snake comot if im still lock mouth.

Remove anytin wey tight for wia di snake bite dey like rings, or bangle becuase e fit cause kasala if e swell

Make di victim calm down, as most snake poison for dia bite no dey kill at once

Make di pesin no move at all and carry dem go health facility sharp-sharp

Put pressure on di snake bite wound

No use herbal medicine

Di victim fit take paracetamol for pain, because snake bite fit pain wella

Turn di pesin to dia side, in case dem start to vomit

Kontinu to make sure say di pesin dey breath

How to keep your toilet safe from snake

Wia dis foto come from, ARUN SANKAR/AFP