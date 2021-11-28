Virgil Abloh: Off White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director don die of cancer

32 minutes wey don pass

Popular Ghanaian-American fashion designer, Virgil Abloh who rise to fame as Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton don die.

De founder of Off-White fashion label die age 41 after he battle cancer since 2019.

He make history as de first African-American to lead Louis Vuitton in de history of de company.

Before dis, he handle de role of creative director for US rapper, Kanye West.

En family announce through en own page say he die on Sunday, after he battle plus cancer privately.

De statement en family release on en Instagram page read, "he endure en battle privately since dem diagnose am in 2019."

"Through it all en work ethic, curiosity den optimism no shake" dem add.