Jack Dorsey: Twitter CEO resign as chief executive of di company

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey don step down as chief executive of di company.

Na di current chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal, go replace am Twitter tok.

Dorsey, wey co-founded Twitter for 2006, don dey serve as CEO of both Twitter and payment company Square.

"Time don finally reach for me to leave" e write for statement, as e say di company don "ready to move on."

Dorsey say im get "deep" trust for im replacement, and say "I dey deeply grateful for im skill, heart, and soul. Time don reach for am to lead."

Agrawal join di company for 2011, and don be di head of technology since 2017.

Dorsey bin don dey under pressure from some investors to step down last year, in favour of CEO wey get single focus.

Why Jack Dorsey leave Twitter'

Twitter share price jump slightly as rumours of im departure come out.

Trading of shares for stock exchange stop for some time but e don resume.

Tori about im resignation bin don come out but Dorsey tweet say "I no sure say any body don hear but I resign from Twitter".