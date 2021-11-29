Keon Lincoln: Teenagers dey go jail ova di shooting and stabbing of schoolboy

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Family handout Wetin we call dis foto, Keon Lincoln die for hospital afta dem shoot and stab am for Birmingham in January

One 14 year old boy don dey sentenced to at least 16 years in jail say im kill schoolboy Keon Lincoln, wey den shoot and stab outside im house.

Na group of young pipo attack di 15 year old boy for Birmingham for January.

Judge for Birmingham Crown Court don comot di restriction dem bin put to mention di name of di 14-year-old dem accuse say e shoot di shot wey kill Keon. Im name na Yussuf Mustapha.

Three odas bin also dey sentenced for di murder.

Tahjeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu wey be both 18 years old bin dey sentenced to life in prison with minimum of 19 years.

One 16 year old wey we no fit tok im name sake of legal reason also chop 17 years imprisonment.

Wia dis foto come from, West Midlands Police Wetin we call dis foto, Yussuf Mustapha na di pikin wey shoot the shot wey kill Keon Lincoln

Kieron Donaldson wey bin supply di weapons to di pipo way kill Keon dey sentenced to 12 years custodial term for Keon manslaughter.

Keon mama Sharmaine Lincoln call di teenagers say dem be "heartless, evil monsters".

For her victim impact statement, she say "I dey for inside nightmare wey I no fit wake. I only hope say day go come wey di yeye murder of pikin go end".

Wetin happun for di trial of Keon Lincoln Murder?

Wia dis foto come from, West Midlands Police Wetin we call dis foto, (L-R) Michael Ugochukwu, Tahjgeem Breakenridge, Kieron Donaldson all gbab sentence on Monday

Di trial bin hear say di group bin wound kill Keon outside im house for one "short and brutal" attack on 21 January.

Di teenage group wey bin dey inside stolen motor bin comot pursue am. Di court hear say, di group stab am several times come shoot am for stomach as e bin lie for ground.

Two hours afta di attack, Keon die for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Prosecutors tok say di group bin use Ford S-Max commit di crime as investigators find forensic evidence wey include hunting knife for di motor. Di boys bin crash di car afta di attack.

Detectives say e no clear weda Keon bin dey di target of di group or na sometin wey just happun.

Howeva, Lord Justice Davis say e no mean say "di murder no get motive, e just mean say me or di jury no sabi wetin di motive be."

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough of West Midlands Police say e no fit understand how dis boys go waka, carry di kain weapon dem carry and do wetin dem do.