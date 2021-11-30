Barbados visa, language oda tins to know about di island wey tell Queen Elizabeth bye-bye to become republic

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Barbados don officially become republic and di kontri don remove Queen Elizabeth II as dia head of state.

Di newest republic for di world swear in Dame Sandra as president on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, di same day wey Barbados dey celebrate dia 55th independence anniversary.

Dis new development mean say di influence of Britain don end for Barbados.

Barbados give final salute to di British monarch and dem remove di Royal Standard flag wey bin represent di Queen.

Queen Elizabeth send di new republic her good wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity. She say di nation get special place for her heart.

Meanwhile President Mason of Barbados honour singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty wey pipo sabi as Rihanna as national hero. Di singer wey be citizen of Barbados bin get ambassador position for her kontri for 2018.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rihanna for di ceremony

Wetin to know about Barbados Republic

Barbados na small island country wey dey south-eastern Caribbean Sea. Dia neighbour na Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and di Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Di country dey spend Barbados Dollar. 100 cents na im make one Barbados Dollar. Di kontri don dey spend dis currency since 1935.

Di capital of Barbados na Bridgetown. According to Data Commons, Babardos population as at 2020 na 287,371.

English na di official language of Barbados, and dem dey use am for communications, administration, and public services all over di island. But for many Barbadians, Bajan Creole na dia language of everyday life.

Why Barbados dey so popular?

Barbados get many fine-fine beaches and ogbonge destination sites.

Aside from di ogbonge beach dem, dem get some cool history sites.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dame Sandra Mason na di kontri first eva president afta dem comot di Queen as Head of State

You need visa to enta Barbados?

E depend on di purpose of your visit an your kontri of citizenship. Pipo wey no be citikzens and wan work or school dia go need di relevant visa while some kontries dia citizens go also need visitors visa yo visit for holiday.

Nigerians, Ghanaians, Cameroonians wey dey go Barbados no need visa to enter di kontri. But di maximum duration di person fit stay na six months.