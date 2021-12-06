MOBO Awards 2021 winners: Wizkid win Mobos, Tiwa Savage perform, see winners full list
Wizkid win best international act and best African Act for MOBO Awards 2021.
Di Sunday ceremony go be di first MOBO Award show wey go hold in person since 2017.
Dis na as di award show bin take two year break for 2018 and 2019 before 2020 Coronavirus pandemic bin force di awards to dey virtual.
Oda Nigerians wey participate for di awards na Tiwa Savage wey present di awards for Best male act and Tems wey perform for di award show.
MOBO Awards 2021 winners full list
- Album of the year - Dave, We're All Alone In This Together
- Best female act - Little Simz
- Best male act - Ghetts
- Best newcomer - Central Cee
- Song of the year - Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)
- Video of the year - M1llionz, Lagga
- Best grime act- Skepta
- Best R&B/soul act - Cleo Sol
- Best hip-hop act - D. Block Europe
- Best drill act - Central Cee
- Best international act - Wizkid
- Best performance in a TV show/film - Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
- Best media personality - Chunkz & Yung Filly
- Best gospel act - Guvna B
- Best African music act - Wizkid
- Best reggae act -Shenseea
- Best jazz act - Sons of Kemet
- Best producer - Jae5
Di History of MOBO
MOBO. or as dem dey call am, Music of Black Origin, na joinbodi wey dey celebrate black pipo music.
Di founder of di joinbodi na Kanya King wey borrow money on top her house to start am. Na Ghanaian papa and Irish mama born Madam King wey bin start to make money for her family at di age of 17.
Di British award show bin start for 1996 and don host plenti artists we include Beyonce, Rihanna Sade, Lionel Richie among odas.
Di Awards claim sat dem don help di career of artistes like Stormzy, Craig David and Rita Ora.