MOBO Awards 2021 winners: Wizkid win Mobos, Tiwa Savage perform, see winners full list

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afrobeats star Wizkid collect di Best International Act for Mobo 20217

Wizkid win best international act and best African Act for MOBO Awards 2021.

Di Sunday ceremony go be di first MOBO Award show wey go hold in person since 2017.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na as di award show bin take two year break for 2018 and 2019 before 2020 Coronavirus pandemic bin force di awards to dey virtual.

Oda Nigerians wey participate for di awards na Tiwa Savage wey present di awards for Best male act and Tems wey perform for di award show.

MOBO Awards 2021 winners full list

Wia dis foto come from, BMOBOAwards Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid win two awards in one night; Best international act & Best African music act

Album of the year - Dave, We're All Alone In This Together

Best female act - Little Simz

Best male act - Ghetts

Best newcomer - Central Cee

Song of the year - Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

Video of the year - M1llionz, Lagga

Best grime act- Skepta

Best R&B/soul act - Cleo Sol

Best hip-hop act - D. Block Europe

Best drill act - Central Cee

Best international act - Wizkid

Best performance in a TV show/film - Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality - Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best gospel act - Guvna B

Best African music act - Wizkid

Best reggae act -Shenseea

Best jazz act - Sons of Kemet

Best producer - Jae5

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tems for her performance for dis year MOBO Awards

Di History of MOBO

MOBO. or as dem dey call am, Music of Black Origin, na joinbodi wey dey celebrate black pipo music.

Di founder of di joinbodi na Kanya King wey borrow money on top her house to start am. Na Ghanaian papa and Irish mama born Madam King wey bin start to make money for her family at di age of 17.

Di British award show bin start for 1996 and don host plenti artists we include Beyonce, Rihanna Sade, Lionel Richie among odas.