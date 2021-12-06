Myanmar court sentence Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Suu Kyi dey face 11 charges put togeda but she don deny all of dem

Former Myanmar leader, Aung San Suu-Kyi don dey sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Dem find am guilty say she cause kasala wen her party say make pipo no gree for coup.

Na one bin happun afta di military arrest am and break Covid rules wen she bin dey office.

Dis na di first judgement wey fit see di Nobel Prize winner spend di rest of her life for inside prison.

Suu-Kyi dey face 11 charges in total wey include corruption charges as well as violating di official secrets act.

She don deny all di accuse, since February wey di military collect goment from her with coup, she don dey for inside house arrest.

For now, e neva clear weda dem go carry her go prison.

No be only her get prison sentence on top di same accuse, Win Myint wey be di former president also gbab im own for years.

Tok-tok pesin for di new National Unity Government wey be group of pro democracy pipo wey dey against coup tell BBC say she bin dey struggle.

Dr Sas accuse di military generals say dem dey prepare 104 years of prison sentence for di 76 year old.

"Dem want make she die for prison", na wetin im tok.

Wetin make military take ova power from Suu-Kyi

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for Mandalay demand di release of Aung San Suu Kyi

Di military take ova power for February 2021 afta dem call di 2020 general elections wey Aung San Suu Kyi party win wella say e bin get voter 419.

But independent election observers say di election bin dey free and fair.

Di coup come start protest around di kontri wey make Myanmar military start to use strong hand for pro-democracy protesters, activists and tori pipo dem,

Madam Suu-Kyi na just one in more than 10,600 pipo wey di junta don arrest since dem take power.