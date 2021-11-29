Keon Lincoln: Teenagers dey go jail ova di shooting and stabbing of schoolboy

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Family handout Wetin we call dis foto, Keon Lincoln die for hospital afta dem shoot and stab am for Birmingham in January

One 14 year old boy don dey sentenced to at least 16 years in jail say im kill schoolboy Keon Lincoln, wey den shoot and stab outside im house.

Na group of young pipo attack di 15 year old boy for Birmingham for January.

Judge for Birmingham Crown Court don comot di restriction dem bin put to mention di name of di 14-year-old dem accuse say e shoot di shot wey kill Keon. Im name na Yussuf Mustapha.

Three odas bin also dey sentenced for di murder.

Tahjeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu wey be both 18 years old bin dey sentenced to life in prison with minimum of 19 years.

One 16 year old wey we no fit tok im name sake of legal reason also chop 17 years imprisonment.