Why The Gambia election matter

Wia dis foto come from, AFP / Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of elected Gambian President Adama Barrow have taken to the streets of neighbouring Senegal to show they back his leadership

Presidential elections dey hold for The Gambia dis Saturday - 4 December 2021.

Na six candidates including incumbent president Adama Barrow dey contest di election as Gambians dey go di polls; and for di first time in 27 years - Yahya Jammeh, wey take power during di 1994 coup, no go dey on di ballot.

Di kontri Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) disqualify 15 of di 21 aspirants - including Marie Sock, di only female aspirant - sake of say she no meet di constitutional requirements.

Facts/Figures:

Election Day: 4 December 2021

Political Campaigns end: Thursday, December 2

Candidates: 6 Candidates (5 Political parties, 1 Independent)

Registered Voters: 962,157 (416,839 men, 545,318 women)

Polling Stations: 1,554

Voting Age: 18+

Time for Election: 0800g - 1700g (8am - 5pm local time)

Voter wey still dey queue at 5pm go get chance to cast dia ballots

Term limit: 5 years

Electoral system: Simple majority (first-past-di-post voting)

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, His supporters in Dakar, in Senegal, were also happy

Results:

No official date for di announcement of election results although result of di last election (2016) come out afta 24 hours.

Na for collation centre dem go compile di result.

Di Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) na di only agency wey get right to declare official results.

Why di election matter:

While dem hold parliamentary election for April 2017 and local election for 2018, Saturday contest go be di first presidential election for di kontri wey di name now na "The New Gambia," in reference to di post-Jammeh regime.

Di election no go only determine whether incumbent President Barrow fit dey elected for second term but e go also serve as test of di capacity of The Gambia democratic institution and di ability of di Independent Electoral Commission to conduct general election.

Di election for di small West African kontri dey happen wen di political tension dey high wey become very serious as President Barrow agree to join body wit di Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, di party of former President Jammeh.

Only last week di Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) submit dia report saying between 240 and 250 people die for di kontri under Jammeh, and recommend say make authorities prosecute di pipo wey get hand for di killing.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Di Gambia's revolution: Wetin change?

Adama Barrow (National People's Party) - di incumbent

Ousainou Darboe (United Democratic Party) - a lawyer wey serve as Oga Barrow vice-president. E follow for di coalition wey bring down former President Jammeh and e dey contest for di fifth time

Essa Mbye Faal (Independent) - na lawyer and former lead counsel for di just concluded TRRC. E dey contest for di first time

Mama Kandeh (Gambia Democratic Congress) - e come third for di 2016 election, and e enjoy Jammeh

Abdoulie Ebrima Jammeh (National Unity Party) - a former teacher wey once head di kontri civil aviation authority. E dey contest for di first time

Halifa Sallah (People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism) - na member of parliament wey dey contest for di fifth time.

The Gambia profile

The Gambia na one of Africa smallest kontris and, unlike many of dia west Africa neighbours, dem don has enjoy long time of stability since independence.

President Yahya Jammeh rule di kontri wit iron hand afta e seize power for a bloodless coup for 1994.

Im rule for 22-years wey end for 2016, wen e lose to di main opposition candidate, Adama Barrow. Oga Jammeh leave office afta some neighbouring kontris intervene for di matter.

Stability neva really make dem prosper. Despite di presence of the Gambia River, wey run through di middle of kontri, only one-sixth of di land dey arable and poor soil quality don make dem fit plant only one crop - peanut.