Gunung Semeru meletus video: Indonesia volcanic eruption make pray for Semeru to trend

4 December 2021, 19:45 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Mount Semeru for Indonesia island of Java dey dark - covered wit thick smoke - afta one volcano burst open.

One pesin don die and dozens don injure for di volcano eruption, officials tok on Saturday.

Videos on social media show pipo dey run from di clouds of ash wey dey come out from from Mount Semeru.

Witnesses describe nearby villages as e dey covered with debris, and thick smoke wey even cover di Sun, leaving di whole place in darkness.

Now di phrase "pray for Semeru" dey trend across di world.

Di deputy chief of Lumajang district say di number of pipo wey injure na 41, E say dem suffer burns.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Indah Masdar call for helicopters to help rescue at least 10 pipo wey dey trapped inside buildings.

"We dey in big distress," she tok "E dey scary, all dia families dey cry."

Indonesia disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) later tok say dem know of 35 pipo wey dey receive treatment for local medical facilities.

Evacuation efforts dey disturb by choking smoke, power blackout, and rainstorms during di eruption wey turn di debris into mud.

Thoriqul Haq, one local official, tell Reuters say one road and bridge from di area to di nearby city of Malang don dey blocked.

"Dis dey very pressing, rapid condition since di volcano erupt," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Antara Wetin we call dis foto, Victims of di eruption for Mount Semeru

Authorities don move plenti pipo to shelters or for safer areas, local broadcaster tv One tok.

Di eruption happun around 14:30 local time (07:30 GMT).

Local authorities don set up one restricted zone within 5km (3 miles) from di crater.

Airlines don receive warning of one ash cloud wey dey rise up to 15,000m (50,000 ft).

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Indonesia volcano break Perak Bridge

Evacuation efforts dey affected by thick smoke, power cuts and heavy rain during di eruption, resulting in muddy road conditions.

A number of residents wey dey live in areas wey bin dey badly affected by di lava flood bin reportedly dey isolated due to a collapsed connecting bridge.

Eyewitnesses say di Perak Bridge in Candi Puro District dey "broken" due to di hotness of lava flood.

Indonasia volcano and oda natural disaster dey on a regular'

Indonesia dey sit along a volatile seismic strip called the 'Ring of Fire' inside di Pacific.

Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes dey occur regularly, wey fit present a potential threat of tsunamis, according to UK Foreign Office travel advice.

Di capacity of di Indonesian emergency and rescue services to deal wit large natural disasters dey limited.