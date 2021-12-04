Omicron cases in UK today: United Kingdom go add Nigeria to red list travellers

4 December 2021, 20:54 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

UK go add Nigeria to red list kontries on Monday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announce on Saturday.

Di red list na kontries wey pipo from dia must quarantine for hotel for 10 days

"Ova di recent days we don learn of significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria."

"We get 27 cases already inside England and dat dey grow and Nigeria now na second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron."

According to UK goment, travellers wey dey come UK go now gatz to take Covid test before dem depart as part of effort to limit spread of coronavirus.

Di Health Secretary say di tightened requirements go come into effect from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Travellers go dey required to submit evidence of negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter.

Wia dis foto come from, BORIS JOHNSON/Twitter

Presently, pipo only need to self-isolate until dem test negative within two days of arriving.

Oga Javid say di goment strategy since di discovery of Omicron variant na to "buy time" to assess and to "put in place protective measures".

E say di goment bin don dey clear say dem go take action if e dey necessary.

"We don always tok say we go act swiftly if new data require am".

E add say e dey important to remember vaccinations "no be our first line of defence".

Di UK official call on pipo to get booster dose of Covid vaccine wen dey call dem to do so by the NHS.