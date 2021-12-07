BBC 100 Women 2021: Who be di 100 Women wey di BBC chose for di year (and which ones dey from Africa)
Di BBC don reveal im list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around di world for 2021.
Dis year 100 Women dey highlight di ones wey dey hit di 'reset' - women wey dey play dia part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.
Among pipo wey dey di list be Malala Yousafzai, di youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Samoa first female prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, Prof Heidi J Larson, wey be di Vaccine Confidence Project, and acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Women from Afghanistan make up half of dis year list, some of dem use fake name and foto no dey for dia own safety.
Di resurgence of di Taliban for August 2021 don change di lives of millions of Afghans - as dem don ban girls to receive secondary education, dem dey disband di ministry for women's affairs, and dem don tell women in many cases make dem no return to work. Dis year list torchlight di scope of dia bravery and dia achievements as dem dey reset dia lives.
Di BBC's 100 women for 2021
Lima Aafshid
AfghanistanPoet
Award-winning poet and writer, wey her poetry and articles challenge men culture for Afghanistan.
Afta she study journalism, Lima Aafshid don work asindependent reporter and social commentator for more dan five years.
She na also member of Sher-e-daneshgah, di Kabul University Poetry Association, wey dey hold online poetry sessions during di pandemic to help di more dan 200 members maintain a sense of community despite di health crisis.
*Di fall of Afghanistan dey like sinking back into di same mud we struggle wit for twenty years. I dey hopeful, however, say we fit rise like branch, to reach di light.
Halima Aden
KenyaHumanitarian plus former model
Di first hijab-wearing supermodel, Halima Aden na Somali by descent but dem born am for inside refugee camp for Kenya. For 2017, she sign to one of di ogbonge modelling agencies, IMG Models, she add clause for her contract say dem no go ask am to commot im hijab as e dey model.
She be di first model wey wear hijab ontop cova of British Vogue, Allure and Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Aden dey campaign to improve wetin pipo sabi plus wetin dem dey see about Muslim women. She be Unicef ambassador for pikin dem rights.
For 2020, she comot body from modelling as she see say e no dey compatible with her Muslim faith, but she continue to dey make impact within di fashion industry and beyond.
*We don see as our frontline workers dey go through strong measures to keep us safe during di pandemic and I pray say we appreciate dia sacrifices. We fit reset di world by showing say we dey gratitude going forward.
Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija
NigeriaFounder - Headfort Foundation
Criminal lawyer and founder of di all-women law firm Headfort Foundation, wey dey offer free legal services.
Based in Lagos, four-person legal team dey visit prisons to help poor and pipo wey dey face false accusation wey no fit get bail, as well as citizens wey dey endure long pre-trial detentions (for Nigeria, those wey dey awaiting trial make up about 70% of di prison population). Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija and her team focus on under-age offenders, offering dem anoda chance for life outside prison.
Since e start operation for 2018, di foundation don provide free legal assistance to more dan 125 pipo wey dem charge wit minor offences.
*For di world to reset, we all get role to play! Speak, advocate and support good causes, ensuring freedom and safety for di world.
Muqadasa Ahmadzai
AfghanistanSocial and political activist
She organise a network of over 400 young women activists from Nangarhar province, for eastern Afghanistan, to travel to nearby village and help survivors of domestic violence.
As social and political activist, Muqadasa Ahmadzai decide to support women and dia communities for dis period of plenty disinformation during di Covid-19 pandemic. She na former member of Afghanistan Youth Parliament, wia she advocated for di rights of women and children.
For 2018, she receive N-Peace Awards, wey United Nations Development Programme dey give outstanding women in peace-building and conflict resolution.
*I neva experience such sudden change – as if goment neva exist before. Now our only hope na for young generation to fill di gaps and reform di system, but e go only dey possible wit international support.
Rada Akbar
AfghanistanArtist
Misogyny and di oppression of women na di main focus of dis Afghan visual artist work. Rada Akbar dey always use art as opportunity to speak up and give women di visibility dem deserve for society.
Since 2019, she don begin organise annual ‘Superwomen’ (Abarzanan) exhibition to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March and to celebrate di central role wey women don play for her kontri history. Until recently, she dey work to open museum of women’s history for Kabul or anoda place.
She believe say her art help denounce di social law wey condemn women over political, economic and religious values.
*Extremists don abuse and violate Afghanistan and dia citizens and world leaders for many years. But we neva stop to work for a progressive kontri and we go live for a free and prosperous Afghanistan again.
Abia Akram
PakistanDisability leader
Wit personal experience say e get physical disability, Abia Akram don be activist for di disability movement since 1997, wen e be student she start di Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP).
She be di first woman from Pakistan wey dem nominate as coordinator for di Commonwealth Young Disabled People’s Forum. Akram na di founder of di National Forum of Women wit Disabilities and she don campaign for di implementation of di UN Convention on di Rights of Persons wit Disabilities plus Inclusive Development.
She dey work to join disability for di UN 2030 Agenda and its sustainable development goals.
*To reset di world afta di Covid-19 pandemic, we must to act togeda to improve evri aspects of we societies on which di ‘new normal’ go dey be built, and we supose see plenti inclusive development as a result.
Leena Alam
AfghanistanActress
Award-wining TV, film and theatre actress and human rights activist Leena Alam dey popular for appearing for feminist television shows for Afghanistan such as Shereen and Killing of Farkhunda, wey tell di tori of Afghan woman wey dem accuse of burning di Quran and wey make angry mob join hand beat am.
Alam run comot from Afghanistan in di 1980s and now dey live for US but she don continue to tell stories of her home country.
For 2009 dem appoint her as peace ambassador of di United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan.
*E take us years to rebuild wit so much blood and sacrifice. To watch am fall yakata break my heart, but di fight must continue, dis time wit stronger foundations.
Dr Alema
AfghanistanPhilosopher and campaigner
A prominent scholar for philosophy and social sciences, Dr Alema na di deputy minister for Human Rights and Civil Society of di State Ministry for Peace. She na also di founder of di independent Women's Political Participation Committee and popular for women rights advocate.
Wit PhD for Philosophy from Germany, Dr Alema get more dan twenty years of experience for conflict analysis.
She don write books about German-Afghan international relations and women empowerment for Afghanistan, and na also professional trainer and moderator for humanitarian law wit focus on refugees, immigrants, and displaced pesin.
*My dream na to see free and democratic Afghanistan in whichwia civil rights dey protected based on modern constitution, and wia di right of women to participate for all spheres of life as equal citizens dey guaranteed.
Sevda Altunoluk
TurkeyProfessional goalball player
She blind since dem born her, Sevda Altunoluk na professional goalball player (a sport wia teams of three visually impaired or blindfolded players throw a ball wey get bells go dia opponent net).
Dem regard her among di world best goalball players and name her as athlete of di month for 2018 by di International Paralympic Committee, she be top scorer for two Paralympics, two world championships and four European championships. Altunoluk help di Turkish women team win Paralympics gold for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
Born in Tokat, Anatolia, she complete her degree in physical education for Ankara.
*Disability no suppose be obstacle, but as opportunity for self-expression.
Wahida Amiri
AfghanistanLibrarian and protestor
Librarian and book lover, Wahida Amiri na law graduate and protester. Wen di Taliban take power for Afghanistan, she could no fir work for her library again so she enta streets of Kabul - wia plenty oda women join her to ask di international community to support Afghan women rights to work and to get education.
Since di Taliban ban protests, Amiri don gathere wit oda women to promote reading and discussion.
Her library bin don dey operate since 2017 and Amiri say witout her books, she go lose her identity.
*Di world no respect us as humans. But, as Afghanistan dey go through destruction, we revive hope through protests, dey demand justice and encourage book reading.
Mónica Araya
Costa RicaEmissions-free transportation advocate
As pesin wey sabi climate wey dey work to accelerate di shift toward emissions-free transportation, Mónica Araya don guide sustainability campaigns for di Americas and Europe - including di citizen initiative ‘Costa Rica Limpia’, wey helep her country pipo consolidate dem position as world leader for renewable energy.
Araya na Special Adviser to di UN High-Level Champion for Climate Action on transport issues. She also be adviser for RouteZero, wey bi campaign to get zero-emission mobility, and na distinguished fellow for di ClimateWorks Foundation.
Her TEDTalks don almost get four million views combined, and dem don translate am into 31 languages. For 2016, Araya join di world’s largest all-female expedition wey waka go Antarctica.
*Time don reach make we reset wetin we dey see as ‘normal’. Reducing we demand for petrol plus diesel dey critical, and e go help build political support ontop oda societal transformations wey we need.
Natasha Asghar
United KingdomMember of the Welsh Parliament
She make history dis year wen she become di first woman of colour to dey elected to di Senedd or Welsh Parliament since di creation for 1999.
A member of di Conservative party and regional member of parliament for South Wales East, Natasha Asghar na shadow minister for transport and technology. She hope to launch travel card wey go encourage locals and tourists for Wales to use public transport and fuel economic growth.
Before joining politics, she work as a banker, TV presenter and radio DJ, and she don write two books.
*United together, we must travel di difficult road to new normal and grab di opportunities wey we fit use live and work.
Afghanistan first waste paper recycling factory, Gul-e-Mursal, wey businesswoman Zuhal Atmar establish. Wit background for economics and business, she set up factory wey na women dey lead for abul in 2016. E don create 100 jobs, 30% of which na women, from di factory floor to marketing.
Di factory dey collect waste and non-confidential papers from NGOs and process almost 35 tonnes of paper per week, den recycle dem into tissue paper wey dem go sell across di kontri.
Atmar dey always speak out about how hard e dey for women to get financial support dem need to set up and do business for Afghanistan.
*Wetin di future look like? Di dreams, goals and hopes of di youth and women don destroy.
Marcelina Bautista
MexicoUnion leader
Former domestic worker herself, Marcelina Bautista na director of Mexico support and training centre for domestic workers (CACEH), wey she founded 21 years ago. She campaigns to secure rights, such as fair wages and sick leave, her workers like her and to improve dia social status.
Her initiative combine education for workers, employers and community members. Bautista dey actively involved for negotiations wey lead di Mexican goment formally join an international labour agreement wey protect domestic workers from exploitation, violence and unsafe working conditions.
She collect award of international human-rights prize from di Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung for Germany for 2010.
*To change di world mean changing di conditions of millions of domestic workers, mostly women, wey work for home while odas develop professionally. Dis social inequality go only end wen domestic work get di recognition it deserves.
Crystal Bayat
AfghanistanActivist
Social activist and human rights advocate Crystal Bayat dey popular for her protests against di Taliban takeover for 2021.
She follow for one of di seven women for di Kabul protest she helped towey she follow organise on 19 August, Independence Day for Afghanistan. Bayat start her PhD for Political Management dis year, but she no fit finish her programme as Taliban take over di kontri.
Currently she base for US, from wia she continue di fight to preserve Afghan human rights achievements. She also hope to finish her PhD and write book.
*Ultimately, I wan be part of any future democratic change for Afghanistan. My dream na to speak for UN, because I believe say di world need to hear wetin real Afghans, especially women, get to say.
Razia Barakzai
AfghanistanProtestor
Afta she work for goment for presidential palace and for various capacity for some years, Razia Barakzai see as hersef witout work as Taliban take power for Afghanistan.
Since den she don dey actively involved for protest for Kabul wey don see plenty women join di protest to demand di right to work and get education. She be one of di women wey start di slogan #AfghanWomenExist, wey reveal say fear dey make women dey avoid social media.
Barakzai get degree and MBA for Law and Political Science degree. For letter wey she send give BBC about her experience campaigning, she say: “Dying for freedom dey preferable to live in slavery.”
*Di educated and young of di kontri - especially di brave, warrior women of Afghanistan - one day go be di flag bearers of freedom. I dey see dis every day through di demonstrations for streets.
Nilofar Bayat
AfghanistanWheelchair basketball player
Di captain of di national wheelchair basketball team and one prominent advocate for women wit disabilities, Nilofar Bayat run from Afghanistan to escape di Taliban. She and her husband Ramish, also a wheelchair player, dey work for International Red Cross.
Wen she be two years old, rocket hit her family house wey kill her brother and wunjure her spinal cord. Bayat play her first game of basketball for open court for di middle of Kabul, a turning point for sportswomen for Afghanistan. She don become a voice for refugees wey dey run frun from dia hometown and set up association for Afghan women.
Bayat hope to play basketball again.
*I hope say na game over for Afghanistan and we no pay di price of war for anoda second. I hope to see real smile on di faces of my pipo.
Jos Boys
United KingdomArchitect
Co-director for Di DisOrdinary Architecture Project, wey dey bring togeda disabled artists make dem innovate around access and inclusion for di design of we built surroundings.
As she join her work as architect plus activism, Jos Boys co-founded di Matrix Feminist Design Collective for di 1980s and she na one of di authors of Making Space: Women and di Man Made Environment. She don also work as academic for plenti international institutions, dey chook eye for feminist spatial practices to creatively challenge assumptions inside architectural design.
For im career wey don reach 40 years, she don raise awareness ontop how we daily social and material practices fit dey support people wit disabilities.
*We go nid to centre di diverse experiences of disabled and oda marginalised people ova di last year: recognising dis na creative generator to reset our built surroundings as spaces of collective care plus interdependence.
Catherine Corless
IrelandLocal historian
Na di amateur historian investigate death of 796 children for Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home for Galway, e carry out research for many years wey help discover mass grave for site of former Irish institution for unmarried mothers, wia hundreds of babies bin disappear, wit no evidence of dia burial, between di 1920s and di 1950s.
Dis year, a long-awaited report on di institutions, run mostly by Catholic nuns, establish "bad level of infant deaath" from various disease, wey lead to apology from di Irish goment.
Corless don receive di Bar of Ireland Human Rights Award in recognition of her ‘exceptional humanitarian service’.
*If I fit reset di world, I go comot di word "shame". Di dictionary define am as "a painful feeling of humiliation, a feeling wey your whole self dey wrong". Na five-letter word wey get atomic energy.
Faiza Darkhani
AfghanistanEnvironmentalist
One of di few pipo wey worki on matter wey concern climate change for Afghanistan, Faiza Darkhani na assistant professor and former director of di National Environmental Protection Agency for Badakhshan province. She dey speak out about women rights.
Darkhani graduate from di University Putra Malaysia wit Master’s degree in Landscape Architecture. She get research papers she don write on sustainable urban landscape management and innovative techniques like vertical farming for food production for populated cities.
She believe in raising public awareness about environmental protection and to implement female-focused sustainable programmes.
*To stand out from di crowd na courageous decision. You must follow your dreams and turn dem into realities, and my dream na to get clean and safe environment, free of war and all types of pollution.
As persin wey sabi gender, technology and human rights, Azmina Dhrodia dey work as Safety Policy Lead for dating app, Bumble. Na she arrange open letter for July 2021, wey ova 200 high-profile women sign, calling for concrete action to tackle abuse on social media.
She also be di author of Toxic Twitter: Violence and Abuse Against Women Online, a report on gender-based abuse plus im intersection wit class and race.
Bifor Dhrodia dey work on gender and data rights for World Wide Web Foundation, and wit various tech companies make dem for create safer online experiences for women plus marginalised communities.
*I want world wia online spaces dey consida di experiences of women for inside dia design. A world wia women, particularly women we get overlapping and intersecting identities, fit use online spaces equally, freely and dem no go dey fear.
Pashtana Durrani
AfghanistanTeacher - Learn Afghanistan
Founder and executive director of LEARN Afghanistan, Pashtana Durrani na teacher wey dedicate her time to innovation for education wit focus on girls’ rights. LEARN don establish schools for Kandahar and provide teacher training and student mentorship.
Through di Rumie App (wey allow learners to consume 6-minute, mobile-first experiences) di organisation help girls access academic resources, videos and educational games. Dem dey also train women for village to serve as midwives.
Durrani na Afghan Youth Representative to di UN and pesin wey don collect Malala Fund Education Champion Award for her efforts to facilitate access to education for Afghan girls.
*E dey amazing how much di world wan put us down for who we be. But no matter how much injury we suffer we go endure - no matter how long di road dey.
Najla Elmangoush
United KingdomLibyan Minister of Foreign Affairs
Libya first female foreign minister, get appointment dis year, diplomat and lawyer. During Libya Revolution for 2011, Najla Elmangoush follow for di National Transitional Council, and work on building link wit civil society organisations.
She na Libya representative for di United States Institute of Peace and she don work on peace-building and law programmes for di Centre for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution. Political infighting for her kontri don put pressure on Elmangoush to resign and dem ban her from traveling.
She degree for Law from Benghazi University and PhD for conflict analysis and resolution from George Mason University.
*Di world don change well-well for 2021 - I want make di world over again, to bring meaning and purpose to our lives, and to better serve humanity as a whole.
Shila Ensandost
AfghanistanTeacher
To raise awareness for women and girls right to education na important something for Afghan teacher Shila Ensandost. She get degree for religious studies and she don taught for schools.
She dey active for di promotion of women role for political and civil affairs and appear on Afghan media to speak about women right to work and learn. Ensandost recently take part for public demonstration for Kabul wia she wear white cloth to protest against di oppression of women for di kontri.
As well as teacher, she be active member of different women association for Afghanistan.
*I wan see women for political, social, and economical affairs, make dem uphold women right to education, and to remove violence and inequalities against women and minorities.
Saeeda Etebari
AfghanistanJewellery designer
Her work don show for Smithsonian for Washington DC and dem dey inspired by di traditional styles of her homeland Afghanistan, wey dey use local stones and motifs.
Saeeda Etebari na entrepreneur and internationally renowned jewellery designer and maker.
She become deaf at di age of one afta she get cerebral meningitis for one refugee camp, and graduate from school for di deaf wey father follow establish. Etebari den join di Turquoise Mountain Institute for Arts and Architecture and specialise in jewellery design.
*Women now no get work and na only men fir work. Now di regime don change, my hope na for better future because Afghanistan don turn anoda tin.
Sahar Fetrat
AfghanistanFeminist activist
Di force wey dey behind plenty protests to tackle gender stereotypes, feminist activist Sahar Fetrat na young refugee for Iran and Pakistan during di first Taliban regime. She return to Kabul for 2006 and join feminist activism as a teenager.
She dey join feminist view to storytelling through writing and filmmaking, for example for her documentary on street harassment, Do Not Trust My Silence (2013). Fetrat work wit education unit of UNESCO for Afghanistan and wit Human Rights Watch.
She get Master’s degree fir Critical Gender Studies from Central European University and dey currently study for di War Studies department of King’s College, London.
*I hope to see a day wen girls access to education go be basic right, no be something dem go fight for. I hope to see Afghan girls dey fight for dreams wey big pass di mountains wey dey dia kontri.
Melinda French Gates
USPhilanthropist and businesswoman
Philanthropist, businesswoman and global advocate for women and girls. Melinda French Gates set di direction and priorities of one of di world largest philanthropic organisation for her role co-chairing di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
She be also di founder of Pivotal Ventures, dis na investment company wey dey work to drive social progress for women and families, and author of best-selling book The Moment of Lift.
French Gates get degree in computer science and MBA from Duke University. She spend 10 years to develope multimedia products for Microsoft before she leave di kontri company to focus on her family and philanthropic work.
*Di Covid-19 pandemic expose and cause inequality for di world. E put women and girls for di centre of our recovery efforts and go alleviate suffering to build a stronger foundation for di future.
Fatima Gailani
AfghanistanPeace negotiator
One of four female peace negotiators to sidon wit di Taliban for 2020, as she try to find ‘fair political settlement’. Fatima Gailani na prominent political leader and activist, wey don do humanitarian work for di past 43 years.
She na one of di female faces of di Afghan resistance to Soviet occupation of di 1980s and tok-tok pesin for di Afghan Mujahideen from her exile for London. She return to Afghanistan afta US invasion of 2001 and help to write di new Afghan constitution.
From 2005 to 2016, she be president of di Afghan Red Crescent Society, and she be member of di board.
*I hope for meaningful national tok-tok wey fit lead to real nation building.
Carolina Garcia
Argentina Director - Netflix
E be di Director ontop original series for streaming giant Netflix; dem born Carolina García for Argentina and e grow up for California. Di trained dancer and singer work hard for di entertainment industry afta she bin start as intern for Twentieth Century Fox.
As creative executive she don oversee plenti hit series for Netflix, including Stranger Things, Di Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, 13 Reasons Why, Atypical, plus Raising Dion.
As one of di few Latinas in leadership roles in Hollywood, García work to increase on-screen representation of Latinxs and highlight dia tori, as di ethnicity dey represent nearly one in five of di US population.
*Dese last few years don rock us all, but life dey short - why we go spend our time dey fear? As my grandma dey tok "life must be lived" and time don reach make we dey hear wetin my grandma dey tok.
Saghi Ghahraman
IranPoet
Iranian-Canadian writer, and co-founder and president of di Iranian Queer Organization (IRQO).
Based in Toronto, di organisation work to safeguard di rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender pipo wey dey live for Iran or force to run away, and also monitos violation of gay rights for Iran.
Ghahraman establish Gilgamishaan Books for 2010, focusing on Iranian "queer literature". Editor wey popular internationally and writer of four volumes of poetry, as well as numerous articles, Ghahraman’s work dey known for challenging norms, particularly on gender and sexuality.
*Wen di world reset, e must include every one of us. Di world fit be Covid-free if "we" reset to include some kain pipo -LGBTQIA+ pipo dem don take for granted.
Ghawgha
AfghanistanMusician
A talented singer, songwriter and composer, Ghawgha don work for di music industry for over five years. Her song - usually dey about girls and women for Afghanistan - she get fans and her lyrics na protest about di current situation.
For 2019, she put di music to poem ‘I kiss you in front of Taliban’ by Ramin Mazhar - e immediately go viral online. Her most recent single, Tabassum, dey dedicated to ‘di children wey warcomot dia dreams’.
Ghawgha say she dey write music sake of “di war wey no dey end for my kontri neva allow me to find peace,” and her lyrics reflect dis suffer suffer.
*Di sky of my motherland get many colourful kites wey dey like missiles. I dey think of my pipo, especially women and children, every minute of every hour. Fear for dia safety na my constant companion.
Angela Ghayour
AfghanistanTeacher and founder of an online school
Di Herat Online School wey Angela Ghayour establish get almost 1,000 students and more dan 400 volunteer teachers. She decide to act wen di Taliban instructed Afghan girls and young women to stay for house and her online school dey offer more dan 170 different classes through Telegram or Skype, from maths and music to cooking and painting.
Ghayour herself run go Iran from Herat for 1992 wen civil war start, and she miss five years of school sake of her family temporary visa status.
She later qualifiy as a secondary school teacher, she migrate many times and don come finally settle for UK.
*I refuse to recognise di necessity of evil: perpetual happiness go git happen wen di world stopdi evil and refuse to Taliban or any oda evil.
Jamila Gordon
SomaliaCEO - Lumachain
A thought leader for di world of artificial intelligence (AI), Jamila Gordon na di founder of Lumachain, a world-first platform wey dey use AI to connect broken links for global food supply chains.
Na for one Somali village dem born am and she dey displaced for Kenya as teenager to escape her country civil war. She waka go Australia and begin dey like technology. Before she launch Lumachain, Gordon serve as global executive for IBM. She also work as group chief information officer for Qantas.
She be Microsoft's Global Awardee for di 2018 International Women's Entrepreneurship Challenge and dem name am as Australia & New Zealand’s 2021 Innovator of di Year for di Women in AI Awards.
*I believe passionately for di power of artificial intelligence wey fit make am possible for people from famili wey no get money to collect dia rightful place for society and e go helep transform businesses.
Najlla Habibyar
AfghanistanEntrepreneur
To help Afghan women set up weaving businesses and sell dia goods abroad to save dem from men wey dey do racket, Najlla Habibyar establish Blue Treasure Inc and Ark Group. She don also lead projects for USAID and World Bank, wia she focus on women empowerment and climate change as e relate to businesses.
Between 2012 and 2015, Habibyar serve as chief executive for di goment Export Promotion Agency, wey dey help increase Afghan exports to di world.
She don also work for di not-for-profit sector for more dan 13 years, wia she dey support education for girls and establish di Afghan Veracity Care for Unsheltered Families Organization.
*Despite di heartbreak wey I don experience as Afghan woman, I hope fit contribute to end di inheritance of war for our next generation.
Laila Haidari
PakistanFounder - Mother Camp
Despite taboos around drug users, Laila Haidari operate Kabul only drug rehabilitation centre, Mother Camp, and don help nearly 6,400 Afghans since 2010. She use her own savings to start di centre, and open restaurant wey recovering addicts dey run to fund di center.
Haidari family na originally from Bamyan but dem born am for refugee camP for Pakistan. A former child bride wey marry for age 12, she be vocal advocate of women rights.
She feature for di popular documentary Laila at the Bridge (2018), about her struggle to keep her centre open despite threats and opposition.
*I hope di awareness go spread, so dat we fit get moral and world of pity. We dey live for interconnected world wia di vote of American citizen fit change di destiny of Afghan.
Former refugee from Afghanistan herself, Zarlasht Halaimzai na di co-founder and CEO of Refugee Trauma Initiative (RTI), organisation wey provide psychological support to refugees and help dem deal wit di emotional fallout of violence and displacement.
Before di establishment of RTI, she work along di Syrian border wit Turkey, wey dey help poor children gain access to education, and advise NGOs on refugee education and wellbeing.
Halaimzai na one of di inaugural Obama Foundation fellows for 2018 - dis na group of 20 global leaders for civic innovation wey former US President Barack Obama sponsor.
*My hope for di future na end to di violence wey dey happen wey dey destroy di life of Afghanistan pipo.
Shamsia Hassani
Iran
Street artist
To bring colour to city wey katakata dey happen, Shamsia Hassani na Afghanistan first female graffiti and street artist. She dey use abandoned or damaged building for Kabul for her painting wey dey show women as confident and ambitous pipo.
Hassani wey dem born for Iran to Afghan parent study visual arts for Kabul, she don teach for Kabul University and created lesson for over 15 kontris. Dem name her among one of di top 100 global thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine, and feature for di best-selling Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls 2, a compilation of profiles of trailblazing women.
Despite di Taliban invasion, Hassani continue to post her art for social media.
*Over di last 15 years, wen ever I get hope hope for my kontri, tins dey always change for di worse. I hno get hope again for brighter Afghanistan - better make I no hope dan to dey hopeless.
For her Veterinary Medicine course for Kabul University, Nasrin Husseini na one of only two women for class wey get around 75 students. She grow up for Iran as a refugee, but return to Afghanistan for her studies and later move go Canada wit scholarship to study animal health for di University of Guelp.
Husseini don begin work for immunology lab and dey use her spare time to volunteer wit non-profit organisation Canadian Hazara Humanitarian Services, wia she dey help fellow Hazaras and oda members of society from Afghanistan wey dem marginalise and de plan to resettle in Canada.
She dey join body wit di youth programme Bookies, wey dey promote reading and storytelling among Afghan children.
*Afghan women and girls dey fear and di current situation dey hopeless, but way g alays dey. As Bob Marley tok, “You no go know how strong you dey until to dey strong become your only choice.”
Momena Ibrahimi
AfghanistanPolicewoman
Three years afta joining di police force, one senior officer sexually abuse Momena Ibrahimi, wey pipo know as Momena Karbalayee. She decide to speak out dat time about her experience, as well as about oda allegations of abuse for Afghan police.
Since den she don fight to get justice for herself and oda pipo wey survive from rape and sexual abuse, despite receiving threats. ‘I believe say make pesin speak up and I beleive say dat pesin fit be me, even if e cost me my life,’ she tell BBC.
Ibrahimi na one of thousands of pipo wey dem carry go UK afta di Taliban return to power last August.
*I wish all women wey fight for years, study and get career for dem sef fiy return to work and fit dey free from forces wey dey use power against di pipo.
Mugdha Kalra
IndiaCo-founder - Not That Different
An autism-rights activist and mother to 12-year-old wey dey use autism spectrum, Mugdha Kalra co-found Not That Different, dis na child-led movement wey focus on inclusion and understanding "neurodiversity". She follow for one-of-a-kind comic strip wey dey help all children to understand autism and make close of dia neurodiverse friends.
Kalra get more dan two decades of experience for broadcasting industry and na TV presenter, documentary feem writer and inclusion coach.
She be also chief content strategist for Bakstage, one interactive live podcasting app.
*Di pandemic make seven billion pipo live through di same reality, alone for dia own world but dey close to each oda through similar suffer suffer. I go like make dis similar experience inspire greater empathy for our fellow humans.
Freshta Karim
AfghanistanFounder of Charmaghz mobile library
Turning buses into mobile libraries, Kabul-based NGO Charmaghz don tour di city neighbourhood to bring books and art activities to hundreds of children.
Children rights activist Freshta Karim establish Charmaghz for 2018, afta she graduate wit masters degree for Public Policy from Oxford University.
She start her career at di age of 12, wia she dey host children television and producing report about di state of children right for Afghanistan, and she don continue to work for field ever since.
*I work wit children because I see dem as ‘cycle breakers’ for Afghanistan, wey dey disturb oppression and violence and create space for healing, new narratives and new politics.
Amena Karimyan
AfghanistanAstronomer
A civil engineer and nstructor for Herat Technical Institute, Amena Karimyan na one of di first women for Afghanistan to focus on di development of astronomy for di kontri.
She be di CEO and founder of Kayhana Astronomical Group, wey start for 2018 and encourage young pipo to learn about astronomy.
For July 2021, Karimyan and her astronomy group,wey all of dem na girls, win di World Astronomical Union Award for di International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition for Poland, afta dem rank first out of 255 teams from over 50 kontris.
*As di Taliban deny girls di right to education, we suppose stay more connected dan ever - di Kayhana Astronomical Group dey meet online every night. My only hope na to show di way for di youth of my community.
To working for human rights and education was how Aliya Kazimy dedicate her time before di Taliban take Kabul. She work wit di Red Cross as a volunteer for three years, launch bakery business for women and graduate wit Master’s in Business Management for 2020. She teach for university and wan become lecturer.
After di Taliban takeover for 2021, she move go US and now dey plan to study for her PhD.
She don write letter for BBC wia she write passionately about women freedom to choose, especially wen e concern how dem dey dress.
*My only hope for Afghanistan na peace: peace na wetin we need di most.
Baroness Helena Kennedy QC
United KingdomDirector - International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute
Na Scottish barrister wey dey known for defending di rights of women and minorities, Baroness Helena Kennedy QC don practise criminal law for 40 years. She be director of di International Bar Association Human Rights Institute, wey dey assist women wey dey at risk for Afghanistan.
She be principal of Mansfield College for di University of Oxford for several years and dey responsible for creating di ground-breaking Bonavero Institute of Human Rights dia
Baroness Kennedy don publish various books on di impact of justice system on women and for 1997 dem make her Labour peer for di House of Lords.
*Our human right dey meaningless unless lawyers dey to argue our case and independent judges - women as well as men - to try dem.
Hoda Khamosh
IranPeriod campaigner
Menstruation no be abomination na di awareness programme wey womens rights activist Hoda Khamosh dey involve for Afghan schools, to promote open conversations about periods.
Born in Iran to Afghan parents wey no get house, she return to Afghanistan as pikin and get di support of her mother to study, against di view of family pipo. Also as poet and journalist, Khamoosh become radio presenter for 2015 wia she dey fight injustice against women, and she start literacy programme for women for her village.
Since di Taliban takeover, she organise educational sessions for girls wey dey grade 7 grade and abovewey dem no allow to enta school.
*Despite all di darkness, 2021 na year wey women stand against flogging and bullets, and claim dia rights directly from pipo wey take am from dem. I name dis year di year of hope.
Mia Krisna Pratiwi
IndonesiaEnviromentalist
Di eco-activist dey work to resolve di plastic waste crisis on di island of Bali, through di non-profit Griya Luhu. Together wit di local community, her organisation develope "digital waste bank", one app-based system to better collect and process waste, and to gather data to support further change for waste management.
Wit degree for environmental engineering from di Institut Teknologi Bandung, Mia Krisna Pratiwi work as operations manager, wey go oversee di day-to-day activity of di local waste bank.
She be also environmental analyst for di Environment Agency of Denpasar City, for Indonesia.
*In di spirit of di Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, make we bring back di balance and harmony to our Mother Earth. Maybe na we cause di pollution problem, but we fit also fit be di solution.
Heidi J. Larson
United StatesDirector - Di Vaccine Confidence Project
E be anthropologist and director for di Vaccine Confidence Project wey dey di London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Professor Heidi J. Larson dey lead research wey focus on social and political factors wey dey affect health interventions, and her current academic interests dey around risk and rumour management plus how make sure say pipo get trust for vaccines.
She be di author of STUCK: How Vaccine Rumors Start – and Why Dem No Dey Don’t Go Away, and she be principal investigator for global study wey torchlite acceptance of vaccination wen women get bele.
Dr Larson bin get award of 2021 Edinburgh Medal ontop her scientific work on di contagion of misinformation.
*Di pandemic land for world wey don dey divided. No vaccine fit save us from issues wey deep wey divide us; na only our actions as individuals and communities, as leaders small and large, fit help reset di world.
Iman Le Caire
EgyptFounder - Trans Asylias
A contemporary dancer for Cairo Opera House and a choreographer, Iman Le Caire run from Egypt sake of police persecution as LGBTQ+ pesin. She move go US for 2008, wey give am asylum and now dey live for New York as artist, dancer, actor and LGBTQ+ activist.
Le Caire na Arabic relation manager and board member of TransEmigrate, one European organisation wey dey help transgender pipo relocate go safer countries.
For March 2021, she launch her own foundation, Trans Asylias, wey dia mission na to "transplant trans asylum seekers to trans-friendly territories" and provide emotional support.
*Di pandemic put transgender pipo, wey be di most exposed pipo on Earth, in danger as dem force dem to dey alone. As di world shut down, di shout for help become heartbreaking. Now di world need to save dem and help dem heal.
Sevidzem Ernestine Leikeki
CameroonClimate activist
As pesin wey dey use beekeeping as strategy take control bushfires, di organisation wey Sevidzem Ernestine Leikeki start don train ova 2,000 bee farmers ontop honey production, quality control and beeswax extraction. Dem don also plant ova 86,000 "bee-loving" trees wey fit fight deforestation.
Leikeki na di founding member of Cameroon Gender and Environment Watch, wey dey focus on di country environmental issues plus di role of women.
She believe say forests fit dey conserved through community-wide efforts, such as di 20,000-hectare Kilum-Ijim Forest project wey dey di north-west for di country.
*I want world for wia di ecological and socio-economic rights of women wey dey forest conservation and livelihood initiatives go get full consideration.
Elisa Loncón Antileo
ChilePresident - Constitutional Convention
Elected in 2021 as one of 17 representatives of native pipo to write Chile new constitution, Elisa Loncón Antileo na linguist, teacher and academic. She lead di Constitutional Convention, di first time indigenous Chileans don participate for public office as representatives of dia nations.
Loncón belong to her kontri largest native community, di Mapuche, and advocate "plurinational state" wey give right to indigenous communities and recognise dia cultures and languages.
Despite growing up in poverty and facing ethnic discrimination, she get PhD for humanities and now a professor for di University of Santiago.
*Afta she see di death up close every day during di pandemic, e dey important to guarantee equal rights to human and non-human beings. Our life depend on Mother Earth resources – from water and forests to bees and ants.
Chloé Lopes Gomes
FranceBallet dancer
Chloé Lopes Gomes joined the prestigious Staatsballett Berlin in 2018, as its first black ballerina. But the dancer, a former student of Moscow’s Bolshoi academy, faced racial discrimination and denounced discriminatory practices in the ballet world, which she described as "closed and elitist".
Afta she comot tok her allegations for outside, plenti black and mixed-heritage ballet dancers express dia support.
Lopes Gomes bin start legal action afta di Staatsballett dem no renew her contract for 2020. As di wan happun, di company launch investigation inside im office ontop racism among im staff, dem tok sorry and dem give di dancer compensation afta dem dem agree to settle outside court.
*As e be, dem no born all of us equal for dis world and chance say we go succeed depend on wia you for come plus social status. I wan live for world wia evribodi get chance to reach dia full potential.
Mahera
AfghanistanMedical doctor
Dr Mahera still dey busy dey attend to patients for gynaecology hospital wia she dey work.
She must now travel to districts wia di health services don stop since di Taliban takeover, wia she dey provide front-line care and dey offer consultations wit patients in need.
She previously work wit survivors of gender-based violence, but dis work stop wen di Taliban enta power.
*Although na small hope fit dey now, Afghanistan women no be who dem be twenty years ago and dem fit defend dia rights to an extent. My main concern di schools remain closed to girls forever.
Maral
AfghanistanCampaigner
Maral family no want make she put hand for women rights activism or to dey part of civil society groups. Dem believe say as woman she no suppose to dey go work, but she do am.
Since 2004, Maral don dey try to carry women wey dey local areas along and encourage dem to learn about dia rights and go out to work and gain financial independence.
She also works wit women for rural areas wey survive domestic violence, to make sure say dem get shelter and help dem to seek justice.
*I bin think say we don lose everything wey make us dey hopeless, but wen I remember everything we wey we do, I regain di courage to continue. I no go give up – di future belong to those wey want peace and humanity.
Masouma
AfghanistanPublic prosecutor
As a female prosecutor for Afghanistan, Masouma* work for judiciary wey she dey gather evidence and building legal cases. Di law graduate na one of many women to dey educated in di last twenty years and she dey proud to serve her pipo, as she work for over five years for Attorney General’s Office.
Wen di Taliban take control of di kontri for August dem free prisoners, including thousands of hardened criminals and Islamist militants. International rights groups don report extra-judicial killing and abduction, despite amnesty wey Taliban declare for goment workers.
Masouma dey hide now and she no know how di future go be.
*Women and girls represent half of di world population. And if dem get opportunities, women fit serve dia pipo and kontri just like men.
Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa
SamoaPrime minister
Samoa first female prime minister plus leader of di Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (Fast) party. Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa join politics wen she bi 27 and she don serve as deputy prime minister, minister of women, community and social development plus justice minister.
She be high chiefess and na inspiration to Samoan women dem wey wan chop political office.
Her agenda get strong environmental focus: di koko na to fight against di climate emergency for one region for di world wey dey most vulnerable to global warming.
*Where unity dey, hope dey say e go beta for we future generations.
Salima Mazari
IranPolitician and former district governor
One of only three female district govnors for Afghanistan, Salima Mazari grab headlines dis year as di fearless leader of pro-government militia, wey dey fight di Taliban.
As a refugee, Mazari get her degree for Iran before she return to Afghanistan. For 2018 she become di govnor of Charkint district for Balkh province, wia she negotiate di surrender of over 100 Taliban militants. Her district try to resist di Taliban for 2021 and until di fall of Kabul, her district na one of di places Taliban no occupy.
Dem bin think say dem capture her but she escape go US wia she deywait resettlement.
*I hope say di day go come wen to be woman, a Hazara, a Shia, and a Persian speaker - wey be part of my identity - no go be crime for my homeland.
Depelsha Thomas McGruder
United StatesFounder - Moms of Black Boys Utd.
Her pipo dey bring togeda "concerned mama dem wey get black sons" wey dey for di US. Depelsha Thomas McGruder na founder plus president of di nationwide Moms of Black Boys United and di related MOBB United for Social Change, wey focus on changing policies and perceptions wey dey affect how black boys and men dey treated, particularly by law-enforcement bodies.
She dey serve as chief operating officer plus treasurer of di Ford Foundation wey dey run global operations and finance.
McGruder bin spend 20 years for media plus entertainment business, as e dey work as broadcast journalist and e serve for senior leadership positions inside MTV and Black Entertainment Television.
*My hope be say as we dey comot di pandemic, di world go dey more compassionate, pipo go see as we need eachoda and we go dey dey more sensitive to oda pipo condition and unique challenges.
Mulu Mefsin
EthiopiaNurse
A nurse for more dan 10 years, Mulu Mefsin dey currently work for One Stop Centre for Mekelle, di regional capital of Ethiopia Tigray region. Di centre offer medical, psychological and legal services to victims of sexual abuse and violence.
Three years ago, Mefsin start campaign for end to violence against young girls and women for Tigray, matter wey don become serious matter since di current civil war start for late 2020.
Despite suffering trauma herself, nurse Mefsin wan continue her work wit hope say peace go return.
*I wan reset di world to end all fight fight, to make kontris dey united rather dan negotiating sale of weapons, and to enforce laws wey punish rapists and abusers of young girls and women.
Mohadese Mirzaee
AfghanistanPilot
As Afghanistan first female commercial airline pilot, Mohadese Mirzaee take control of a Kam Air Boeing 737 for her kontri historic first flight wey be all-female crew earlier dis year. Afta she become commercial pilot for September 2020, she fly go Turkey, Saudi Arabia and India.
Wen di Taliban enter Kabul, Mirzaee don already dey for airport dey prepare for flight wey neva take off. Instead, she fly as a passenger as leave her kontri behind. Mirzaee say she “stand for equality for society wia women and men fit work together side by side".
She hope to begin fly again soon.
*No wait! Nobody do come give you your wings if you no stand strong. I fight for my own, you go fight for your own and TOGETHER, we dey unstoppable.
Fahima Mirzaie
AfghanistanWhirling-dervish dancer
Afghanistan first and only female whirling dervish dancer - dey practise dance wey dey part of Sama ceremony for Islamic Sufi practice. Fahima Mirzaie establish mixed-gender Sufi dance and performing arts group wey she call Shohood Cultural and Mystical Organization, which meansmeaning ‘The Intuition of Mystics’.
She dey see dance as way to create space for herself for soceity wey dia tradition strong wia mixed-group activities na taboo. Through organising events across di kontri, she hope to promote tolerance for Afghanistan.
For 2021, dem force her to run as di Taliban consider her dance to dey against Islamic law.
*I believe in putting my spirituality first: we need try find peace within our sef and then thisden dis inner peace go spread to di whole world.
South AfricaUN’s Rapporteur on the right to health
Pipo sabi am as as Doctor T, she be medical doctor plus rights activist ontop women’s sexual and reproductive health. She be tok tok person ontop universal health access, HIV care and family-planning services.
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng na di current United Nations’ special rapporteur ontop right to physical and mental health - she bi di first woman, di first African, and one of di youngest people wey don enta di office. She be one of di best-selling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure.
Mofokeng na one of di 2016 winners of di 120 Under 40 award for young champions of family planning, wey come from di Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health.
*How I want make di world take reset? Na (By) practising self-care as community love.
Tanya Muzinda
ZimbabweMotocross athlete
She challenge di world of motorcross wey men plenty. Tanya Muzinda don become her kontri off-road circuits champion. She be di first Zimbabwean woman to win motocross championship since di competition start for 1957.
Na her father wey be former biker inspire her, she start training wen she be five. Now 17, Muzinda hope to be di first black African to win women motocross world championship. For 2018, dem crown her junior sportswoman of di year by di African Union.
Wit money wey she make from her motocross, she dey involve for charity work, paying school fees for around 100 student to attend school for Harare.
*I no wan reset di world - e no dey perfect. Some good and some bad. But make we fix di present so dat future generation no go suffer.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Writer
She bi Nigerian author plus ogbonge feminist. Dem don translate her work to ova 30 languages. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie waka go US wen she bi 19 years make she go school study communication and political science.
Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus, wey dem publish for 2003, win Commonwealth Writers’ prize. For 2013, her novel Americanah enta list as one of The New York Times's top 10 books.
Adichie’s ogbonge TED Talk for 2012, We Should All Be Feminists, begin make pipo around di world yarn about feminism and dem publish one book for 2014. She just write one book, Notes on Grief (2021), wey be personal tribute to her papa afta im sudden death.
*Make we use dis time begin tink about health care as human right evriwia for di world - wetin pesin deserve becos say im dey alive, no be only wen you get moni to pay for am.
Lynn Ngugi
KenyaJournalist
Award-winning journalist Lynn Ngugi na persin wey pipo sabi for work ontop di Tuko digital news platform, wia she bin cova plenti inspiring human-interest stories.
Her first work na as volunteer, care for pipo wey get cancer, plus for 2011 she bin start media career wit Kiwo films and lata wit di Qatar Foundation. Ngugi dey also do work od social-media influencer. Dem also dey see am as ogbonge media personality for her kontri.
She win di Cafe Ngoma humanitarian journalist of di year award for 2020 and dis year she bin also win iChange Nations community ambassador award.
*I go like make di world reset as place wia evribodi fit feel safe.
Amanda Nguyễn
United StatesSocial entrepreneur
She be di chief executive of Rise, wey be organisation wey dey protect di rights of pipo wey jaguda pipo don rape or sexually assault.
Na civil-rights activist and social entrepreneur, Amanda N Nguyễn bin start Rise afta bad persin rape am for 2013 while e bin dey study at Harvard University. Dem tell am say na only 6 months she get to cari di mata to go court before dem go destroy evidence wey dey ground. She folow helep draft di Sexual Assault Survivors’ Rights Act, wey make sure say rape victim get right to keep evidence.
For 2021, her video on anti-Asian hate crimes for di US go viral, dis na special moment for di Stop Asian Hate movement.
*Nobodi fit dey powerless wen evribodi join hand togeda. Nobodi fit dey invisible wen we dey demand say make dem see us.
Basira Paigham
AfghanistanGender minorities activist
Working for LGBTQ+ rights for Afghanistan hard well-weell but despite di challenges, Basira Paigham na still gender equality and gender minorities activist for di last eight years.
She deliver workshops on top gender matter and sexuality awareness and, together with her colleagues, dem provide advice and financial support for di medical treatment of LGBTQ+ community members wey be victims of abuse. Dem also help weak LGBTQ+ pipo wey dey for risk of committing suicide to get access to psychotherapy.
Now she dey live for Ireland, she continue to advocate for di recognition of Afghanistan LGBTQ+ community and dia human rights and freedoms.
*I hope sey di pipo of Afghanistango fit breath freely, witout thinking about dia religion, gender, and sexuality. We no go dey silent, and wit all our effort we go succeed to change pipo mind.
Natalia Pasternak Taschner
BrazilMicrobiologist and science communicator
She don bring crucial, life-saving scientific information to millions of people for Brazil during di Covid-19 pandemic, through her press columns, radio and TV appearances.
Natalia Pasternak na science writer and microbiologist, wit PhD in bacterial genetics from di University of Sao Paulo. Di quality of her work lead to her invitation to Columbia University, for New York, by world-renowned neuroscientist and science writer Stuart Firestein.
Pasternak na also founder and current president of Instituto Questão de Ciência (Question of Science Institute), a non-profit organisation wey dey dedicated to di promotion of scientific evidence for public policies.
*As granddaughter of di Holocaust, I know wetin authoritarian goment fit do to pipo. To speak up for science for Brazil during di pandemic na my contribution to keep di "Never Forget" alive.
Monica Paulus
Papua New GuineaPesin wey dey chook mouth against sorcery katakata
Ontop say she wan helep victims of sorcery accusations and related katakata, human-rights activist Monica Paulus join oda pipo start di Highlands Women Human Rights Defenders Network. Di organisation dey provide house plus legal advice to women wey dem accuse say dem be witch. Di office dey also report dia mata go UN and oda international organisations.
Wetin dem don do don make di Papuan goment set up sorcery-related katakata committees.
For 2015, Paulus na one of di UN Women of Achievement. She bin collect Pride of Papua New Guinea Award for Women ontop say she get courage. Amnesty International Australia tok say she bi one of di bravest women wey dey dis world.
*We go need reset plus rememba we all dey part of di human race. Weda you be man or woman no supose hold us back or make persin use am against us.
Rehana Popal
AfghanistanBarrister
Immigration and civil law specialist, Rehana Popal dey currently work to support Afghan interpreters, translators and odas wey dem leave behind afta Britain withdraw from Afghanistan.
Popal na di first Afghan woman to practise as barrister England and Wales. She come United Kingdom as refugee child at di age of five, she read International Politics and Law and now work as human rights barrister.
For 2019, dem name her Barrister of di Year for Inspirational Women in Law Awards.
*I hope say for future, women and girls for Afghanistan fit get freedomto dey educated, employed and live witout fear.
Manjula Pradeep
IndiaHuman-rights activist
Lawyer and activist for di rights of India most deprived communities. From one Dalit family from Gujarat, Manjula Pradeep dey known for her work against caste and gender discrimination. She bin serve as executive director of di Navsarjan Trust, wey be India largest organisation for di rights of Dalits (formerly known as untouchables).
Dis year, she join oda pipo start di National Council of Women Leaders. She bin also start Wise Act of Youth Visioning and Engagement. Dia work na to empower di kontri youth wey dey marginalsed.
She don bi member of di International Dalit Solidarity Network, highlighting Dalit rights at di UN World Conference Against Racism.
*I want make di world reset make pipo get compassion plus love, wia women from communities wey no get money go lead di path towards peaceful and just society.
Razma
AfghanistanMusician
Successful musician, 'Razma' dey play one instrument wey be say na for only men. A graduate of music and arts from family of musicians, she don perform wit prominent artist across Afghanistan and internationally.
She say through her music she bin hope to show a new side of Afghanistan to di world, but instead dis na di “darkest year” for Afghan women. As a musician wey no fit sing or play wit odas, e dey very bad
Dem ban music wen di Taliban rule di kontri from 1996 to 2001 and 'Razma' fear say history dey repeat itself for Afghanistan musicians.
*To think about society without music and songs dey make me depressed dan ever. I hope say di silence of women voice for our kontri fit dey transformed into a rallying cry.
Rohila
AfghanistanSchoolgirl
Rohila na student wey dey affected by di exclusion of girls from Afghan secondary schools wey Taliban make compulsory. Her favourite subject na Science and English and she dey always look to follow her brothers go schol every morning.
Rohila say na few of her friends get access to internet and she dey struggling to learn without teacher.
Her dream na to study Psychology and get scholarship to study for abroad.
*Afghanistan don dey on dia own and my dreams of pursuing my education don waste. I hope say di international community no go forget us, and our years of hard work no go waste.
Alba Rueda
ArgentinaTrans activist
Di first trans pesin to hold senior goment postision for her kontri, Alba Rueda na Argentina under-secretary of diversity policies for ministry of women, gender and diversity.
She be activist and academic, shebe di face of Trans Women Argentina, one organisation wey campaign for trans labour quota bill wey reserve 1% of public-sector job for transgender and transvestite pipo. Di groundbreaking bill receive overwhelming support for congress and become law for June 2021.
For 2019, Rueda sue Catholic archbishop wey no gree change her church record to match di name and gender on her national identification document.
*2021 don show big impact of economic policies on di reproduction of inequalities. (make we promote) policies wit transfeminist perspective wey go allow us to build oda type of relationship and develop collective and community care.
Ruksana
AfghanistanSurgeon
Dr Ruksana na surgeon and assistant professor. She be di founder of organisation wey dey provide basic healthcare to patients wey no get wia to stay for Afghan provinces sake of di conflict.
She don work for hostile environment during different period of fight fight, wia she dey deliver medical assistance to weak pipo. She volunteer wit di National Cancer Control Programme and dey currently run one breast cancer awareness programme.
She get passion for di surgery work and hope to be source of inspiration for Afghan medical students.
*Every major change na di result of di commitment and dedication of a leader. I fit no be leader, but I go stay for Afghanistan to bring change to di paralysed and corrupt healthcare system here.
Lawmaker and former member of di Afghan Parliament from di northern Jowzjan province, Halima Sadaf Karimi na politician wit many years of experience.
She na one of nearly 70 women MPs for her kontri, and di only woman from di Uzbek minority for parliament, wia she fight for di rights of her community. She get degree in Political Science and Economics. Na popular campaigner for women rights, Sadaf Karimi receive multiple threats from di Taliban and get to dey comot for her house many times.
For 2020, Taliban forces kill her younger brother, wey be university student.
*Selfish regime dey always face early failure. My hopena say Afghan women go get dia human rights through participation - political, cultural, economic and social - and wey go prevent humanitarian crisis.
Roya Sadat
AfghanistanFilm-maker
Her career don last over 20 years - and carry her go Oscar nomination race. Film producer and director Roya Sadat na di kontri first female director to emerge from di Taliban era and her feem feature the voices of Afghan women, dia life and di restrictions wey dem impose dem.
Her 2017 film, A Letter to di President get selection as di Afghan entry for Best Foreign Language Film for di 90th Academy Awards.
Sadat na president and co-founder of ROYA Film House, one independent feem company and dem give her credit establishing di International Women's Film Festival for Afghanistan, wey she also serve as president.
*During di first five years under di Taliban, I hope say e go end and di gate of my school fit open for me. Today I still believe di voice of freedom, of di people go win.
Shogufa Safi
AfghanistanOrchestra conductor
As a conductor of Zohra, Afghanistan first all-female orchestra, Shogufa Safi dey lead a group of 13- to 20-year-old musicians, some of dem come poor homes or dem be orphans.
Di name na from one Persian goddess of music, di Zohra ensemble dey play mixture of traditional Afghan and Western classical music, wey pesin fit perform on national and international stage since 2014.
Di Taliban don close down di Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) wia Safi bin dey practise. Afta e manage to escape to Doha, she and some of her colleagues - wey bin leave dia instruments for Afghanistan - dey hpe say dem fit play togther again.
*Hope no dey fail. Even for total darkness, I believe say wetin I hold go become symbol of hope and light for Afghanistan.
Sahar
AfghanistanFootballer
One of di many young women wey wan play football for Afghanistan, but dat one no dey possible again under Taliban rule. Sahar play for di last few years for one local football team and meet many friends through playing sport.
Wen di Taliban take over di kontri dis year, she run go hide wit her family, before dem fly her go anoda kontri.
She still fear for her fellow female players wey remain for di kontri, but hope say she fit realise her dreams of going back to football stadium.
*I wan continue my education and try hard to reach my goals to make my family - and myself - proud of my achievements. I want success so dat nobody fit say di girls no fit play football.
Soma Sara
United KingdomFounder - Everyone’s Invited
Viral Instagram account plus website wey dem sabi as Everyone’s Invited wey bi platform for survivors of sexual abuse, dey founded by Soma Sara since June 2020. E dey provide scope for victim dem to share testimoni of sexual assault and nobodi go sabi who dem bi. Dem dey also condemn sexism and helep stop "rape culture" schools and universities wey dey inside UK.
Di project don collect ova 50,000 stories since e start. E don becom popula gan afta dem kill Sarah Everard, wey dem kidnap for London street March 2021.
Sarah dey hope to expand her campaign make e pass academic institutions reach misogyny.
*I wan make di world listen to, supot and beliv pipo wey survive sexual katakata.
Mahbouba Seraj
AfghanistanWomen's rights activist
Afta 26 years for exile for US, Mahbouba Seraj return to her native Afghanistan for 2003 and since den she don co-found and lead a number of organisationsto fight for women and children rights - including di Afghan Women’s Network (AWN).
She don dedicate her life to empower victims of domestic violence, fighting for children health and education, and dey battle corruption. Wen di Taliban come back to power for August 2021, she stay wit her pipo and courageously dey tok about di concerns of Afghan women for local and international media.
TIME magazine name her as one of dia ‘100 Most Influential People of 2021’.
*Peace na my number one wish for my kontri. I no wan see di look of terror for di eyes of my sisters and daughters for unknown future wey dey wait dem. Enough is enough!
Elif Shafak
FranceNovelist
Award-winning Turkish-British na author and advocate for women and LGBTQ+ rights.
Elif Shafak don publish 19 books, including 10 Minutes 38 Seconds for This Strange World, wey dem shortlist for di Booker Prize, and The Forty Rules of Love,wey dem choose as one of BBC 100 Novels wey Shape Our World. Her work don dey translated into more dan 50 languages.
Shafak get PhD political science and don teach for universities for Turkey, di US and di UK. For 2021, she get di Halldór Laxness International Literary Prize for her contribution to "di renewal of di art of storytelling".
*East and West everywia, we stand for a major crossroads. Di old war no dey again - instead of trying to go back, we fit build better and fairer world wia no-one dey left behind.
Anisa Shaheed
AfghanistanJournalist
One of Afghanistan most high-profile reporters, for over ten years Anisa Shaheed report tori about human rights abuse, politics and corruption. She work for TOLO News, one of di most influential channels for di kontri, and cover breaking news from di field.
Shaheed receive direct threat sake of say she be journalist and woman and get to run afta Taliban takeover on 15 August. For 2020, di organisation Reporters Without Borders recognise her ‘courageous’ reporting during di coronavirus outbreak.
For 2021, dem name her as journalist of di year and ‘di face of freedom of speech’ by Afghanistan Free Speech Hub network.
*Wen displacement and despair high pass, I hope to see Afghanistan in peace. I hope to see women and girls dey smile. And I hope I fit return to my homeland, my home, and my work.
Mina Smallman
United KingdomPriest Educatot
She become di first female Church of England archdeacon from black or ethnic-minority background for 2013. Now a retired Anglican priest and schoolteacher, Mina Smallman don dey campaign to make UK streets safer and to reform di police.
Dem murder two of her daughters for 2020: 19-year-old man in a London park stab Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry to death. Smallman criticise di police handling of di initial missing-persons call and say her two girls fit be victims of "racial profiling" and "classism".
She say she don fotgive di pesin wey kill her daughters : "Wen we hold hatred for someone, no be only dem dey captive, na you, because revenge go consume your thoughts. I refuse to give him dat power."
*As a teacher and a priest, I don dedicate my life to raising boys and girls wey pipo look down on. I dey ask each of una to speak up wen you hear discrimination. We FIT change.
Barbara Smolińska
PolandFounder - Reborn Sugar Babies
Hyper-realistic "reborn" dolls help some women process miscarriage or di loss of dia pikin, and dey help odas deal wit anxiety anxiety, depression, and fertility issues. Polish artist Barbara Smolińska na doll designer and maker, wey dey create life-like baby dolls wey dem fit use as therapeutic aids.
A former musician, she be professional cosmetology and di founder of her company, Reborn Sugar Babies. Dem don use her handmade dolls for feem and to train doctors, nurses and midwives for medical institutions.
Smolińska dey passionate about her art and believe say her creations give hope to women and improve dia mental health.
*I go like make pipo get sympathy, dey more open and tolerant of wetin dey different, as e be wit di reborn dolls therapy, wey dey help so many women.
Ein Soe May
MyanmarPro-democracy activist
Since her student days, di young activist don involve for many campaigning and grassroots activities. Afta di military coup on 1 February, Soe May become part of movement wey opposie di kontri military, including di "pots and pans" protest for February and di "silence strike" for late March.
Since her release, she start her political activities.
*If only di world fit enter reset… We wan successfully overcome di epidemic and build peaceful society. We hope say dem fit overthrow all dictatorship for di to establish true and peaceful democracy.
Piper Stege Nelson
United StatesPublic Strategies Officer - Di Safe Alliance
For The Safe Alliance for Austin, Texas, chief public strategies officer Piper Stege Nelson dey work wit di community to stop child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.
Di organisation dey give advise to young victims of rape wey no get access to abortion services, as a new state law ban termination as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Stege Nelson don dedicate her life to advance di rights of women and girls. She don work wit Michelle Obama Let Girls Learn initiative and for Annie List, one political action committee wey dey dedicated to increase di number and success of women in politics.
*Covid-19 don already create reset for social-change - pipo feel sey dem get power to tok about tins wey dey important. Di challenge now na to educate every man, woman and pikin about di importance of consent.
Fatima Sultani
AfghanistanMountaineer
Afta she start to dey climb mountain as hobby for 2019, Fatima Sultani make am her mission to involve Afghan girls for mountaineering.
She make history wen she climb to di summit of Noshakh wey be 7,492 metres at di age of 18 year. The peak of Hindu Kush mountain range na Afghanistan highest - she become di youngest woman ever to do am. She follow for team of nine young Afghan mountaineers, three of dem na women.
As woman wey like sports well-well, Sultani don be member of di national team for boxing, taekwondo and jiu jitsu for di last seven years.
*Afghan women don fight for dia freedom and rights for 20 years. Dem climb high mountains and make name for dem sef. I hope say dem go dey free to climb high mountains again, inside and outside di kontri..
Artist and food designer wey im work explore di lifestyle choice wey we make, especially in terms of our modern relationship wit food.
Born in China, Adelaide Lala Tam later become permanent Hong Kong resident and currently live and work for Netherlands. Her art critically analyse industrial food production and urge consumers to re-evaluate wetin dem dey eat and dia own responsibility for di production.
For 2018, she win both di jury and public prize for di Future Food Design Awards, wit a mixed-media installation reflecting on di cow-slaughtering process. She be one of 2021 "50 Next", one industry list wey highlight pipo wey shape di future of gastronomy.
*Di world don change a lot for 2021. Now want make di world get more empathy for wetin we eat and how e dey important.
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng
MyanmarCatholic nun
Di Catholic nun become symbol of Myanmar protests afta di military takeover wen she kneel down in front of police to save protesters wey hide for her church.
Di photo of her wit her hand open wide facing heavily armed police officers go viral on social media for March 2021, and e make her win widespread praise.
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng don openly tok about protecting civilians, especially children. She be midwife and don lead life of service for di past 20 years, recently looking afta Covid patients for Myanmar Kachin state.
*I don witness wetin happen for Myanmar. If I get chance to do something, I go release all di pipo dem detain for prison without justification and make pipo equal witout any discrimination.
Emma Theofelus
NamibiaPolitician
She become one of Africa youngest cabinet ministers - aged 23 at dat time of her appointment - last year. Emma Inamutila Theofelus na member of parliament and deputy minister for information and communication technology, wit di task of leading di kontri official Covid-19 communication effort.
Before dat, she be youth activist, wey dey campaign for gender equality, children rights and sustainable development, a speaker for youth parliament and junior mayor of City of Windhoek, wia dem born her.
Theofelus get law degree from di University of Namibia and diploma for African feminism and gender studies from di University of South Africa.
*Di world fit reset through acceleration: we need to accelerate di implementation of all di plans we don get for years. Time no dey for delays. In fact, we no get time again.
Sara Wahedi
AfghanistanChief executive - Ehtesab
She be di founder of Afghan technology start-up Ehtesab, wey dia first product ina app to deliver real-time security, power and traffic alert to Kabul residents. Di app don prove critical to provide Afghans wit informate on di nature and extent of danger around dem, by sharing reliable information on improvised explosive device (IED) attack, public beatings and house raids.
For 2022, Sara Wahedi hope to launch SMS alert function, wey go allow pipo for rural areas access di service.
Di tech entrepreneur na one of TIME Magazine 2021 ‘Next Generation Leaders’ and dey currently study Human Rights and Data Science for Columbia University.
*Afghans go rise in unity to demand free and fair elections and agency to rebuild our kontri. To reach dia, continuos activism to fight for universal education and health for both girls and boys dey important.
Vera Wang
United StatesFashion designer
A prominent bridalwear designer wey don dey into fashion since di 1970s, Vera Ellen Wang don expand her business to include fragrance, publishing, home design and more.
Dem born her for New York to Chinese parents and na senior fashion editor for Vogue and den a design director for Ralph Lauren. She na talented pesin skater and compete professionally throughout her teens.
She be member of di prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America, wey dem name as womenswear designer of di year for 2005.
*All of us dey look for exact same things. Di sooner we fit work together to try to save di planet - di better.
Nanfu Wang
ChinaFilm-maker
Originally from remote village for China, award-winning film-maker Nanfu Wang wey dey live and work for US.
Her 2016 debut film, Hooligan Sparrow, get nomination for "best documentary feature" Academy Award. She also directed One Child Nation (2019) and In the Same Breath (2021), wey look how di Chinese and American goment react to di Covid-19 outbreak.
Wang grow up in poverty but she get three Master’s degrees, from Shanghai, Ohio and New York universities. She get award di MacArthur genius grant for 2020 for "creating intimate character studies wey examine di impact of authoritarian governance, corruption, and lack of accountability".
*Di whole world dey eager to return to normal life, but di tins wey we consider normal na tins wey dey create crisis wey we dey face now.
Roshanak Wardak
AfghanistanGynaecologist
A former member of parliament and qualified gynaecologist, Dr Roshanak Wardak provide medical services for women for over 25 years and even work wen di Taliban first dey power as di only female doctor for her home town of Maidan Wardak.
Afta dia fall for 2001, she become member of parliament. Her district dey under Taliban control for di last fifteen years and, like many rural areas, dem expereince heavy fighting wey involve Nato forces.
She tell BBC say di Taliban takeover and di end of war dey like sey na ‘dream’. ‘I dey wait for dis day to remove corrupt pipo from power,’ she tok. But recently she dey focus on trying to make dem re-open schools, and Taliban promises wey don break don make her fit tok and advocate for girls’ education.
*My only hope na for Afghanistan to make di leaders of goment over di last 40 years accountable for dia actions against di nation.
Ming-Na Wen
MacauActress
Di voice of Fa Mulan for animated feature films Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004), Ming-Na Wen also star for popular American medical drama ER and for Inconceivable, one of di few US television productions wit Asian-American lead actor.
Currently she dey play Fennec Shand for di hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and she go also appear for di forthcoming series, The Book of Boba Fett. For 2019 dem name Ming-Na a "Disney Legend".
She go receive star on di Hollywood Walk of Fame for 2022.
*Resetting no be real option, so why bother to go backwards? I believe everytin happen for a reason. Each new day na reset. So live for today wit gratitude.
Rebel Wilson
AustraliaActress, writer and producer
Hollywood megastar: actress, writer, producer and director – and law graduate. Her acting career start for Sydney stage, wia she always write her own work, and she make name for herself for Australian comedy before moving to US for 2010.
For her Hollywood debut, she join di cast of female-led comedy hit Bridesmaids. She bin also get role for di Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit but she dey popular for Fat Amy for box-office hit musical trilogy Pitch Perfect.
For 2022, Wilson go direct her first feature film.
*Diversity, respect and inclusion suppose dey non-negotiable for alll areas of life.
Benafsha Yaqoobi
AfghanistanDisability activist
Yaqoobi and her husband, wey two of dem blind, establish di Rahyab Organisation to provide education and rehabilitation to blind pipo for Afghanistan. Human rights activist Benafsha Yaqoobi also serve as a commissioner for di kontri Independent Human Rights Commission, wey focus on educating blind children.
Sake of di Taliban invasion, she dem force her to leave di kontri but she still dey tok for di rights of disabled pipo, wey she fear say Taliban dey discriminate against.
Accessibility and discrimination remain serious problem for Afghanistan, wey get one of di world’s largest populations per capita of persons wit disabilities, sake of years of fight-fight.
*If any hope dey, e go be for me to see my kontri again wit much more freedom, and more inclusion for all of us Afghans to work for di development.
Malala Yousafzai
PakistanCo-founder, Malala Fund
Di youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai na Pakistani girls’ education activist and UN Messenger of Peace. She don speak up for di right of young women to education since she dey 11 years.
Malala start her activism blogging for BBC about how to live under Taliban rule for Pakistan and dia ban on girls wey dey go school. For October 2012, one gunman enter her bus dey look for her before dem shoot her for head.
Afta her recovery, she continue her work as co-founder of di non-profit Malala Fund, wey make am build world wia every girl fit learn and lead without fear.
*Hundreds of millions of girls dey out of school today. I wan see a world where every girl fit access 12 years of free, safe, and quality education. Wia all girls fit learn and lead.
Yuma
TurkmenistanPsychotherapist
Dem force her to leave leave Russia sake of advert wey she do wit her family to celebrate gay pride last August. A psychotherapist and LGBTQ+ activist, Yuma dey currently live for Spain.
Yuma (wey say make we keep her surname private) become activist afta Russia pass "gay propaganda" law for 2013, wey ban "di promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to underage girls".
She dey provide psychological assistance to LGBT pipo from Chechnya wey say Russian police torture dem from 2017-2018. She also support LGBT festival and event for Russia.
*Forced isolation don show how important close relationships dey. E dey make sense to look wetin we dey do for di world wey we go like do pipo wey we love.
Zala Zazai
AfghanistanPolicewoman
Di first female deputy chief for di police Criminal Investigation Department for Afghanistan Khost province, one region wey militants disturb well well. Second Lieutenant Zala Zazai dey among about 4,000 female police officers for di kontri and receive professional training from Turkey police academy.
During her service she face intimidation from her male colleagues, as well as death threats from insurgents.
Sake of di Taliban takeover of Afghanistan for 2021, Dem force Zazai to run from di kontri. She don voice out her concern for her sef and oda female police officers wey dey hide for Afghanistan.
*My dream for future na to wear my uniform again, challenging traditional and men society. I wan work for Afghan women again for vilages wia women no get di right to work.
How dem choose di 100 Women?
Di BBC 100 Women team bin do shortlist based on names dem gada plus di ones wey di BBC network of World Service languages teams suggest.
We bin dey look for candidates wey make headlines or influenced important stories ova di past 12 months, plus di ones wey get inspiring stories to tell, achieve something significant or influence dia society for way wey fit no make news.
Dem we bin evaluate di list of names based on dis year theme - women who dey hit 'reset', wey dey play dia part to reinvent our world afta di global pandemic has forced so many of us to reevaluate dia way we dey live.
We bin also measure regional representation and due impartiality, before dem chose di final names.
Dis year BBC 100 Women make di unprecedented decision to devote half of di list to women from one kontri: Afghanistan.
We bin wan use di opportunity to highlight how many of dis women don disappear from different parts of public life, and share di voices of di ones wey dem dey silence or di ones wey be part of a new Afghan diaspora.
On 3 December, di Taliban bin issue decree for di name of dia supreme leader as dem instruct ministries "to take serious action" on women rights.
Di decree set out rules wey govern marriage and property for women, and say dem no go force women into marriage and make nobodi look dem like "property".
But dem don criticize di declaration say efail to mention girl secondary education and women's reduced rights to employment.
Some of di Afghan women on di list dey anonymous to protect dem and dia families, wit dia consent and following all BBC Editorial Policy and safety guidelines.
Wetin be di 100 Women?
BBC 100 Women dey name 100 influential and inspirational women around di world evri year. We dey create documentaries, features and interviews about dia lives - story wey dey put women for di centre.