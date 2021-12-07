Di first hijab-wearing supermodel, Halima Aden na Somali by descent but dem born am for inside refugee camp for Kenya. For 2017, she sign to one of di ogbonge modelling agencies, IMG Models, she add clause for her contract say dem no go ask am to commot im hijab as e dey model.

She be di first model wey wear hijab ontop cova of British Vogue, Allure and Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Aden dey campaign to improve wetin pipo sabi plus wetin dem dey see about Muslim women. She be Unicef ambassador for pikin dem rights.

For 2020, she comot body from modelling as she see say e no dey compatible with her Muslim faith, but she continue to dey make impact within di fashion industry and beyond.

