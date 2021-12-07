Global passport index 2021: Ghana pass Nigeria for world strongest passport; Japan be number 1

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di latest global passport index don rank Nigeria 103 out of 116 kontris wey get di most powerful international passport for di world.

Dis na according to di di Henley Passport Index wey describe diasef as di original, authoritative ranking of all di world passports according to di number of destinations di holder fit enta without visa for bodi.

Dem follow tok say di index dey based on exclusive data from di International Air Transport Association, Iata.

For inside di 2021 report, Ghana dust Nigeria as dem be number 84.

Wia dis foto come from, Henley & Partners Wetin we call dis foto, Di full list of kontris for di 2021 index

Nigeria passport holders only fit enta 45 kontris visa-free wey put dem for number 103; position wey dem dey share wit Ethiopia.

Who be number one for Africa?

Despite say na im be di smallest kontri for Africa, Seychelles get di strongest passport for di continent and dem be number 29 on list.

If you get Seychelles passport, you fit enta 152 kontris witout visa.

Botswana follow be 2nd and Namibia be 3rd wit access to 86 and 78 kontris respectively.

Di strongest passport for di world

Japan follow wit Singapore get di strongest passport for di world, as anibodi dia passport fit enta 192 kontris visa-free.

Germany and South Korea tie leg for number two strongest passport as you fit enta 190 kontris witout visa if you get dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Seychelles na im get di strongest passport for Africa

United Kingdom and United States of America join chop 7th position wit 185 visa free kontris to enta.

Canadian passports be di 8th strongest.