Jamal Khashoggi: Police don arrest suspect for murder of journalist for Paris

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

One Saudi man wey dem suspect say get hand for di murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi don dey been arrested for France, reports tok.

Khaled Aedh Alotaibi chop arrest for Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Tuesday, French tori pipo report.

E be one of di 26 Saudis wey dey wanted by Turkey over di journalist killing.

Di 33-year-old former Saudi royal guard dey travel under im own name and dey placed for judicial detention, RTL radio tok.

Khashoggi, be ogbonge critic of di government for Riyadh, dem bin for di Saudi consulate for Istanbul for October 2018.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Jamal Khashoggi: What we know about the journalist's disappearance and death

Saudi Arabia say di former Washington Post journalist dey killed for one "rogue operation" by some agents wey dem send to beg am to return to di kingdom.

But Turkish officials say di agents bin act on order from di highest level of di Saudi government.

Di murder bin cause global gbege and spoil di image of Saudi Arabia de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Im bin deny say e get hand for di matter.

Saudi court convict eight pipo

One Saudi court bin convict eight unnamed pipo sake of di murder for 2019.

Five of dem dey found guilty say dem get hand direct for di killing and dem sama dem death sentences wey dem later reduce to 20-year prison terms, while three odas gbab seven to 10 years jail term sake of dem cover up di crime.

Di Saudi trial dey dismissed as "di opposite of justice" by den-UN Special Rapporteur Agnès Callamard, wey bin conclude say Khashoggi be "di victim of one deliberate, planned execution".

Who be Jamal Khashoggi?

As correct Saudi journalist, im cover major stories, plus di Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and rise of late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, for various Saudi news organisations.

For decades, di 59-year-old bin dey close to di Saudi royal family and also serve as adviser to goment.

But e be like say dem pour sand-sand for im garri and im come go self-imposed exile for di US for 2017. From dia, im bin dey write monthly column for di Washington Post wia e dey drag di policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, di son of King Salman and Saudi Arabia de facto ruler.

For im first column for di Post for September 2017, Khashoggi im bin dey fear say dem go arrest am based on wetin don do.

Unwelcome news for Riyadh

Dis latest tori for di aftermath of Khashoggi murder go dey extremely unwelcome for Riyadh.

At di same time, e fit bring breakthrough for di unfinished investigation wey di former UN special rapporteur and human rights groups bin call for.

As far as di Saudi pipo dey concern, dis story don dey over long time ago wen dem bin do trial for some pipo wey chop accuse say dem get hand for di matter. Dis, dem call, rogue operation and all dose wey dey involved don dey prosecuted.