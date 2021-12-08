Bipin Rawat: India top general dey for helicopter crash - Wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, ANI Wetin we call dis foto, Di helicopter bin just take off from di army base for Sulur wen e come crash

One army helicopter wey dey carry India top military commander and im family don crash for di southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat bin dey travel for one Mi-17V5 helicopter wey crash near Coonoor city.

We neva sabi if Gen Rawat and im family dey safe. Reports bin tok say dem be 14 pipo on board.

One minister for di state goment say five pipo don died and anoda two dey critical condition.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran tok say dem don start rescue operation, and dem don carry di pipo wey injure, some wit serious burns, go hospital.

Visuals from di crash site show thick smoke dey comot from di jaga-jaga remains of di helicopter and local pipo dey try off di fire.

Di helicopter bin just take off from di army base for Sulur and suppose dey go Wellington town.

Pipo wey follow dey inside be Gen Rawat wife.

India Air Force tok say dem don order investigation for di accident.

Gen Rawat, 63, bin dey appointed as India first-ever Chief of Defence Staff for January 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dey monitor di situation and meeting of senior officials dey shele, na so news agency ANI dey report.

Oga Singh don brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about di crash and im suppose address di parliament shortly wia e go provide more details, na wetin dem add join.

Although di Mi-17V5 dey part of di most chachara military transport helicopters, India old air force fleet dey collect plenti blame for high number of air crashes.

For 2017, seven military personnel die for crash for di north-east state of Arunachal Pradesh. Di helicopter bin dey on training sortie.