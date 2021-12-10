Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' copyright case dey go trial

By Mark Savage

BBC Music correspondent

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Swift na di only female artist to get eight UK number one albums dis century

Taylor Swift go face jury trial ontop accusation say she tiff di lyrics for 'Shake It Off' from anoda song.

One US judge don refuse Swift request to dismiss di case, say jury fit find out say her 2014 hit bin copy girl group 3LW 2001 tune wey be Playas Gon' Play.

Both tracks bin feature different phrases "players gonna play" and "haters gonna hate".

Di judge bin previously reject di case, say di lyrics dey too "common" for am to be copyright.

For im original ruling, District Judge Michael W Fitzgerald say before now, e get 13 songs wey don feature di same phrase, including Playa Hater by The Notorious B.I.G. and Dreams by Fleetwood Mac.

"For di early 2000s, di judge say popular culture dey mostly use di phrases 'playas… gonna play' or 'haters… gonna hate', for di concept of players and haters

E also note say words like 'runners gonna run'; 'drummers gonna drum'; or 'swimmers gonna swim,' also dey common.

"Say actors dey act in accordance wit dia essential nature no be creative; dis na normal." im tok.

E also add say "In summary, di lyrics wey dey cause di issue... dey too brief, unoriginal, and uncreative to dey call for protection under di Copyright Act."

However, songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler appeal against di ruling and di federal appeal court reverse dia decision.

Dis one don send di case back to Judge Fitzgerald.

Swift bin don ask for one summary judgment - one immediate ruling wey say she no dey infringe on any copyright - but on Thursday, e refuse.

"Even though e get some noticeable differences between di works, e also get significant similarities for word usage and sequence/structure," e write.

Im add say, "di court no fit presently determine say no reasonable juror fit find substantial similarity of lyrical phrasing, word arrangement, or poetic structure between di two works".

Playas Gon' Play na one minor hit for 3LW. Hall bin write and produce songs for artists like Justin Bieber and Maroon 5, while Butler don work wit acts like Backstreet Boys and Luther Vandross.

Swift Shake It Off na di biggest-selling single of her career, e top di US charts and reach number two for di UK

Lawyers for Hall and Butler welcome di decision, say di court "do di right tin". BBC don ask Swift representatives for response to di ruling.