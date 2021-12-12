ECOWAS ordinary summit in Nigeria: West African leaders leaders go gada for Abuja to tok

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau

Di leaders of di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) go hold one ordinary summit on Sunday 12 December for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Some African presidents enta Abuja on Saturday for di meeting, and goment host dem well.

Dis meeting dey come afta ECOWAS leaders impose travel bans on members and families of di military junta for Guinea during dia extra-ordinary summit for September.

Wia dis foto come from, Niger presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum land Abuja, Nigeria capital for di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit.

Wetin be di issues wey dey table?

Di leaders go discuss plenti tins wey concern terrorism, violent extremism for di sub-region.

Dem go discuss di common currency, and two political mata wey concern Mail and Guinea and di coup wey dem experience recently.

Di ECOWAS Authority Heads of State session go also chook mouth inside Mail wey di leaders neva agree to hold election for February 27, 2022.

Dem go look inside Guinea too, wia di new authorities neva announce timetable for di transition.

Di Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) na regional group of fifteen countries, wey dem establish in 1975. Dem say "dia mission na to promote economic integration inside "all fields of economic activity, especially industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial questions, social and cultural matas."