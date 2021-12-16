Australia bouncy castle fall: Four children die, five odas injure

Wia dis foto come from, ABC NEWS/MONTE BOVILL

Four children don die and five odas injure afta dem fall from bouncy castle wey blow go up for Australia.

Police say na heavy wind cause di accident wey happun on Thursday for one primary school fun day for Devonport, Tasmania.

Authorities say di children fall from height of about 10 metres. Two boys and two girls die.

Although dem no tok dia age, dem say all of dem dey grades five or six – di grades na typically for children wey dey between 10-12 years.

"Heavy wind na im dem report say cause di jumping castle and inflatable balls to fly enta air," Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine tok.

"Our hearts dey break for di families and di loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of dis young pipo who don go too soon."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describe di accident as "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children wey go out on fun day… and e turn to dis kain horrible tragedy. At dis time of di year, e just break your heart," im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, ABC NEWS/MONTE BOVILL Wetin we call dis foto, Police describe di scene of di incident as "very distressing"

Paramedics come quickly to Hillcrest Primary School afta di accident around 10.00 local time (23:00 Wednesday GMT).

Dem give di children first aid before dem fly dem for helicopters go hospital.

Dem inform di parents immediately di incident happun, e happun on di last day of di school year.

ABC reporter Monte Bovill tweet say area pipo "don dey run go di school to collect dia children".

One parent wey tok to local tori pipo, say di school bin don dey instal dis kain tins on similar occasions and no problems.

"You no go dream say fun activity day go end like dis," di woman tell Hobart Mercury.

"All of us dey feel so heartbroken for di parents wey dey involved. And feel guilty say we also dey relieved say our children no injure."

Police say dem go soon begin autopsy investigation.