Japan building fire: At least 27 pipo die for Osaka incident

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire on di fourth floor of di building make di windows black

At least 27 pipo don die afta fire break out for one building for Osaka, Japan.

Police dey investigate weda pesin start di fire deliberately according to public broadcaster NHK.

Reports say di victims suffer cardiopulmonary arrest, name wey dem dey use for initial reports before dem officially confam death.

Fotos show black windows afta firefighters quench di fire for di fourth floor.

All of those wey die bin dey di psychiatric clinic on di fourth floor of di building, wey dey located in a busy commercial and entertainment district according to reports.

Dem alert emergency services small time afta 10:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Friday.

"Plenti dark smoke bin dey," one eyewitness tell NHK: "Very strong smell dey too."

Anoda witness say she see woman inside di building dey call for epp.

"Wen I look outside I see orange fire for di fourth-floor window," she tell Kyodo News. "One woman bin dey wave her hands for epp from di sixth floor."

Fire crew bin use ladders to evacuate some pipo from di building.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem off di fire wey reportedly hapun for di psychiatric clinic within half an hour

Dem successfully put off di fire within 30 minutes, afta e burn area of like 20 sq m (215 sq ft), di local fire department tok.

Dem no report any oda damage to di oda floors for di building or any neighbouring properties.