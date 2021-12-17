Miss World 2021 postponed by organisers sake of Covid-19

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Miss World

Organisers of di Miss World 2021 don temporarily postpone di global broadcast finale wey suppose hapun for Puerto Rico.

Organisers release statement just hours before di pageant suppose start say di events dey postponed due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public sake of Covid-19.

Di new date for di finale go dey rescheduled for Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot witin di next 90 days statement from di organisers tok.

Inside statement wey di organisers release for dia website, dem say dem make dis decision “afta meeting wit di virologists and medical experts wey dem hire to oversee di Miss World 2021 event plus discussion wit Puerto Rico Health Department.”

Dem say despite di additional safety measures wey dem put in place, dem still confam “additional positive cases.”

“According to medical experts, di next tin now na immediate quarantine, pending observation and more testing according to best practices for dis kain situations.”

Di organisers say na wen health officials and advisors clear di contestants and dia staff wey follow dem come dem go fit return to dia home kontri.

Di 70th Miss World beauty pageant bin suppose take place on December 16 for di Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Malaysia contestant, odas test positive

Malaysia representatives confam say dia contestant, Lavanya Sivaji, dey among those wey test positive. Inside statement dem post on social media Thursday, di Miss World Malaysia organization say

Sivaji dey isolation but dey "clinically well"