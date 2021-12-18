Super Typhoon Rai: Dozens of pipo die for Philippines Typhoon

Wia dis foto come from, Philippine Coast Guard/EPA

More dan 30 pio don die and many dey missing after one big storm bin sweep over di Philippines.

Super Typhoon Rai bin crash enter di kontri south-eastern islands on Thursday, e level homes and bring winds of about 195km/h (120mph).

Dis na di strongest storm to hit di Philippines dis year and don top power poles, uproot trees and leave three million pipo without electricity.

Di country disaster agency say di reported death toll don reach 31.

Four pipo dey confirmed dead and 27 dey believed to don die, na for inside statement dem tok dis one.

Rescue operations dey go on for di areas wey di gbege bin happen.

Concerns dey for di holiday island of Siargao, wia di storm wey dey known as Typhoon Odette for di Philippines first land.

Di island governor say di place dey "totally devastated" and di estimated repair costs go dey more dan $400m (£302m).

And di governor of di neighbouring Dinagat islands, Arlene Bag-ao, say di region don dey "levelled to di ground" by di typhoon.

"Di fields and boats of our farmers and fisherfolk don dey killed," she say Facebook message quoted by local tori pipo Rappler. "we don lost our homes. Walls and roofs don tear and blow off…. We get short supply of food and water. Electricity and telecommunications dey down. Dis na why we urgently and humbly ask say make everyone help us."

She say di damage "dey remind pesin of, if not worse dan, wen Yolanda bin hit our province". More dan 6,000 pipo bin die after di storm wey also dey known as Typhoon Haiyan bin hit di countryfor 2013.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Typhoon dey hit di Philippines every year

On average about 20 storms and typhoons dey strike di Philippines each year.

Di storm bin come as di kontri dey prepare for Christmas, one major holiday for di Philippines.

More dan 80% of di population declare themselves to be Catholic.

Di latest update from di Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) say as Typhoon Rai now don pass west of di island nation, it is rise again.

Current predictions suggest say e go head towards Vietnam before e turn north towards China, Pagasa tok.

Wetin Analyst tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Typhoon Rai na di most powerful storm wey go hit di Philippines dis year.

Wetin make dis storm so significant be di power e bin go through as e dey move across di nine different land masses wey dey Southern Philippines.

Island after island, from Siargao to Palawan wey be distance of more dan 800km (500 miles) dey battered by relentless winds and exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Charities pipo wey dey here no waste time to quick link di storm violence to global warming.

Greenpeace Philippines bin warn say "as di climate crisis dey worse… dis typhoons go get worse, more unpredictable, and more destructive."

D Philippine Red Cross bin call Rai "monster storm" and express concern say climate change dey mak typhoons "more violent".

Although, e no dey strong as 2013 Super Typhoon Haiyan, wey kill more dan 6,000 pipo and destroy vast tracts of land di land wey dey di Philippines, Rai be like surprise.