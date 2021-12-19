Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt for Sikh Golden Temple in India

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Golden Temple na Sikhism's spiritual site

Police for di Indian city of Amritsar say pipo beat to death one man wey dem suspect say try to commit sacrilege for Sikhism holiest shrine.

Di incident take place during prayer service for di city Golden Temple on Saturday, according to local media.

Di man allegedly use force enter di inner sanctum, wia dem dey keep Sikhism dia holy book, di Guru Granth Sahib.

Im come try to touch one ceremonial sword wey dem keep next to di book, but guards and worshippers later overpower am.

Di incident happun around 17:45 local time (11:45 GMT), and camera bin capture am as dem bin dey broadcast evening prayers live on television.

E no dey clear exactly wetin happun next. Police say dem find out say di man don die once dia officers arrive for di scene, and investigation don begin.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afta di incident activists gada outside di head office of di Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), wey dey run di holy site

For tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi say im don order police to "zero in" on "wetin fit be di motive and real conspirators behind dis dastardly act".

Di incident dey come only days afta dem bin catch anoda man sake of say im allegedly throw small Sikh holy book, di Gutka Sahib, into man-made pool wey surround temple.

Di desecration of di Guru Granth Sahib na highly emotive issue among di Sikh community.

Several desecrations take place for 2014 and 2015, and e become major political issue during elections for Pujab during 2017 and 2019.

Di ruling Congress party don face criticism by political opponents, and many Sikhs, say dem fail to bring justice to former offenders of desecrations.

Balwinder Bhunder, wey be lawmaker for opposition party Akali Dal, condemn di latest incident on Saturday, im tell local outlet NDTV say na deliberate attempt "to weaken Punjab, wey be di sword arm of India".