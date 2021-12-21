Princess Haya Dubai divvorce: Dubai ruler dey ordered to pay £550m divorce settlement divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and im estranged wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain

One settlement of more dan 500m pounds wey involve di billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and im estranged wife don dey described as di "biggest divorce case for British legal history".

Di UK high Court on Tuesday bin award one huge settlement sum of £251.5 to Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain. She be di 47-year-old daughter of Jordan former King Hussein.

She be di youngest of di six wives of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum wey also be di prime minister of di UAE and powerful horse-racing owner.

Wetin dey for inside di divorce settlement moni

Di judgment provide Princess Haya wit money wey go cover di cost of running two multi-million pound properties - one wey dey next to London Kensington Palace, plus her main residence for Egham, Surrey.

Provision for substantial "security budget" plus holidays, salaries and accommodation for nurse and nanny, armoured vehicles for di family, and di cost to maintain many ponies and pets.

Di court also award secured payments of £5.6m-per-year to each of her two children, her 14-year-old daughter and nine-year old son. Dem secure dis payments wit £290m guarantee.

Wetin cause di divorce

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Princess Haya run from Dubai to Britain wit her children in 2019, say she dey in fear of her life

Di long-running court custody battle bin throw spotlight on di world of Middle Eastern royal families wey normally nobodi dey hear anytin.

Princess Haya bin run comot from Dubai to Britain wit her children for 2019.

She tok say she dey in fear of her life, afta she discover say Sheikh Mohammed bin previously abduct two of im other daughters - Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Shamsa - and order dem back to Dubai, by fire by force.

72-year-old Sheikh Mohammed wey also be giant figure for di horse-racing world don deny di abductions - despite one 2020 High Court judgement wey tok say chance dey say e abduct dem true-true.

Di Sheikh bin publish one poem e call "You live, You Died", wey many pipo reason say na threat to di princess afta im discover say she get affair wit her British ex-Army bodyguard.

Princess Haya kontinu to receive threats afta she move go Britain, wit messages like: "we go reach you anywia" and she don spend plenti money on security for fear say dem fit gbab her children and carry dem go Dubai.

Di High Court ruling

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Mohammed, 72, na prime minister of di UAE and a giant figure for di horse-racing world

Di High Court rule dis year say Sheikh Mohammed bin illegally hack di mobile phones of Princess Haya, her bodyguards dem and her legal team, wey include di Tory peer Baroness Shackleton.

Dem hack am wit invasive spyware wey dem call Pegasus. Di pegasus dey infect targeted phones and na Israeli firm, NSO Group dey produce am.

Sheikh Mohammed tok say im no hack any material for im possession and no surveillance dey carried out wit im express or implied authority.

However, president of di Family Division of di High Court for di UK discover say dis no be true.

For di divorce judgment, Justice Moor, decide say from di earlier rulings, e show say di princess and her two children dey particularly vulnerable. Im say dem need watertight security to secure di kontinud safety for di UK.

E add join say di main threat dem dey face no be from outside sources but from dia papa, man wey get access to di full weight of di state.

"Clear and ever-present risk to dis children dey and e dey almost sure to remain until dem get dia independence," di judge tok.

For Princess Haya, e add say: "Clear and ever-present risk to [Princess Haya] for di rest of her life go remain, weda di threat go come from [Sheikh Mohammed] or just from di normal terrorist and oda threats."

Di court dey informed of security assessment wey fit put Princess Haya and her children to risk as "severe". Di judge later award funds to cover di running costs of armoured vehicles to dey transport di family.

Di High Court judge say im don do im best to reach reasonable conclusion, wit "di extraordinary wealth and remarkable standard of living di children dey enjoy during di marriage". E say dat one carry di case "pata pata out of wetin normal eye dey see".

Lawyers for Princess Haya insist say she no make any claims for her own future needs but she dey accused during court hearings for her overspending. Her son, for example, wey be just nine years, get three expensive cars as e don dey "accustomed to dey receive cars as gifts".

Di judge tok say dat na legitimate criticism.

Di judgment include evidence wey Princess Haya provide wey show say she dey blackmailed by members of her security staff on top affair she get wit one of dem.

She bin pay money to four of dis staff plenti times, some of di money na from her children bank accounts.

To correct dis, she claim say she sell jewellery wey be di value of over £1m and even pass dat one sef.

Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai don tok say im go return di heirlooms wey belong to im former wife.

Part of di tins be ballet shoes wey di world famous dancers Dame Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev wey im bin give her.

E also say im don remove di online poem e compose wey di princess bin see as threat to her life.