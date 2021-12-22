Meagan Good: DeVon Franklin and wife Meagan Good file for divorce afta nine years of marriage

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American actress, Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin wan divorce afta nine years wey dem marry.

Meagan and her husband, Devon wey be film producer and minister share di news for dia Instagram page and post di same foto.

"Afta much prayer and consideration we don decide to go into our futures separately but forever connected," di couple tok for dia post.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage togeda and a love wey dey eternal."

"Nobody dey at fault, we believe dis na di next best chapter for di evolution of our love.

"We dey incredibly grateful for di life-changing years we don spend togeda as husband and wife.

"We also dey extremely thankful to God for di testimony wey e create inside both of us and for blessing our lives with each oda."

Report from local media say Franklin file di divorce papers on Monday, December 20 for di Stanley Mosk Courthouse inside Los Angeles.

For June dis year, Good and Franklin use dia Instagram handle to mark dia nine year of marriage.

"To di love of my life, my husband/purpose partner, happy anniversary!!" Good write for her instagram for June togeda with video slideshow of two of dem over di years.

"Dis make 9 and eternity you go! You be di best decision I don eva make (besides loving Jesus LOL). I love you with everything inside me …in dis life and in di next," she add.

During dat time, Franklin also share one photo of imsef and Good, the write: "I love you my life. Happy Anniversary #9."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Meagan and Devon marry for 2012 and dem no get any children togeda.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good meet on set of di film "Jumping The Broom" for 2011, and engage di following year 2012, according to People tori.

Aside from dia romantic bond, Good and Franklin share deep spiritual bond, di couple work on one book togeda title "The Wait".

Inside di book, Franklin reveal say before dia marriage e dey celibate for 10 years and Good dey celibate for one year.

Meanwhile, di news about dia divorce come as surprise but e no really shock some pipo.

Dis na because rumours about di state of di couple marriage bin spread afta dey stop to dey post one anoda for social media during di summer.