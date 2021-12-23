Harry and Meghan release first photo of Lilibet

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex Wetin we call dis foto, Di foto show as Meghan raise Lilibet for air as she siddon wit Prince Harry wey hold dia two-year-old son Archie for im leg.

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex don drop di first photo of their daughter Lilibet on their festive card.

Di image show as Meghan dey raise Lilibet for air as she siddon beside Prince Harry, wey dey hold their two-year-old son Archie on im knee.

Lilibet bin wear one white baby gown.

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex wear jeansfor di picture wey dem take dis summer by Alexi Lubomirski for dia house for Santa Barbara, California.

Dis photo of Lilibet be di first time wey she go dey seen for public image.

Dem send di card through di Archewell charity wey di duke and duchess bin start for 2020.

Di title be"Happy Holidays" and carry di message: "Dis year, 2021, we welcome our daughter, Lilibet, to di world. Archie make us 'Mama' and 'Papa', and Lili make us family."

E go on to highlight di donations di couple don make to seven US-based organisations wey dey help families as "dem look forward to 2022... from those wey being dey relocated from Afghanistan, to American families wey dey in need of paid parental leave".

Di card end wit di words: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili".

Di photograph on di card dey shared on di Twitter account of disaster relief charity Team Rubicon, one of di organisation wey di couple dey support .

Di oda supported groups be Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

Lubomirski, bin also share di image for im Instagram account, e add say di "day wit di Duke and Duchess of Sussex be one such joyous experience, and one wey I feel extremely privileged say dem invite me to capture".

Di photographer, wey bin formerly capture Prince Harry and Meghan as engaged couple, on dia wedding day and as married couple, say;

"Now wey i see their love manifest into two beautiful children"be one "lovely honour".

Wia dis foto come from, Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple, bin announce in February say dem bin dey expect dia second child

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex born Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor one Friday morning, for early June 2021.

Meghan Markel deliver di baby for one hospital inside Santa Barbara, California.

Both mama and pikin dey healthy and well, di two of dem tok inside one statement.

Di couple name-sake dia second child Lilibet after di Royal Family nickname for di Queen, di pikin great-grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, dem chose am to honour her "beloved late grandmother", The Princess of Wales, di statement add.

Dem bon Lilibet at 11:40am local time 19:40 BST and she weigh 7 lbs 11 oz and now dey "settle in fo dia domot".

She be di Queen 11th great-grandchild and be di eighth in line to di throne.

Lilibet na di younger sister to Archie, wey be two years old now.