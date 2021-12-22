Julie Morris: How deputy teacher go prison afta accuse of say she sexually abuse school children

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MERSEYSIDE POLICE Wetin we call dis foto, Julie Morris bin work as di deputy head teacher for one primary school for Wigan

One primary school deputy head teacher for UK and her partner dey go prison for plenty child sexual abuse offences wey include nine counts rape charges.

Julie Morris wey be 44 years old and di safeguarding lead for one school for Wigan, and her partner David Morris feem themselves as dem dey abuse and rape one girl wey never reach 13 years old.

Di teacher dey jailed for 13 years and four months.

Her 52-year-old partner wey be teacher for St Helens wey bin confess say im commit 34 offences for one previous hearing dey jailed for 16 years.

Julie Morris of Hindley dey work for St George Central C of E Primary School for Wigan but di charges no relate to her employment.

Liverpool Crown Court from di videos see as Julie Morris dey laugh as dem dey abuse di child.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary, say: "Evri now and again you see dis kain cases, di tins wey you no fit believe say fit happun", dis na one of dem. "E show say human depravity really knows no depths."

'Disgusting and depraved'

Di Crown Prosecution Service say dis na one of di most horrific cases dem don deal wit.

Di district crown prosecutor Damion Lloyd say for im 20 years of prosecuting, dis na di height of di most "disgusting and depraved types of acts wey pipo fit discuss and do".

"Dem don form dis horrendous sexual interest in children and dem act out their most unpleasant fantasies on di victim.

"E be like say di relationship between them na just a self-feeding cycle where dem don drive each other on to worse and worse acts." E tok.

How di couple meet

Wia dis foto come from, MERSEYSIDE POLICE Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple set up group chat wit di victim and tok about how dem go abuse her

Prosecutor John Wyn Williams say di couple meet on one dating app Plenty of Fish for 2016 afta two of dem separate from their partners and dia relationship "quickly become intensely sexual".

"Di communication between them become striking and immoral wey make dem begin turn some of dia sexual fantasies to reality," e tok.

Mr Wyn Williams say di couple secret expose wen police discover one conversation about sexual abuse of children wey involve David Morris inside one phone dem seize during one search warrant.

Dem arrest am but later release am wit caution.

Oga Wyn Williams say dem later arrest di couple as dem dey try hide from police.

"Dem dey on their way to di Lake District inside one camper van wit £10,000 for their possession," e tok.

Dem also find videos and images on David Morris phone, officers search through di 175,000 pages of messages between di couple, wey show sexually explicit communications, wey don reach three years.

Di couple also set up group chat wit di victim and tok about how dem go abuse her, di court hear.

Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland of Merseyside Police say di "deplorable" offences bin get "devastating impact on di victims and their families", e add join say di couple dey "fully aware of their actions" when dem dey commit dem.

Dem give di couple indefinite sexual harm prevention orders and say dem must sign di sex offenders' register for life.

Di charges:

Julie Morris admit to two counts of rape, nine of inciting a child under di age of 13 to engage for sexual activity and two to engage for sexual activity for di presence of child.

She follow admit to three counts of taking yama-yama fotos of child, one count say she dey follow pikin get sexual communication and one say she get indecent images of child.

David Morris admit to seven counts of rape, 13 counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity for di presence of child.

E also plead guilty to taking indecent images, of categories A, B and C, plus possession and distribution of dem, plus two counts of engaging in sexual communications wit child.