See di five terrorist attacks wey shake Nigeria for 2020 according US Department of State report

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

US Department of State Bureau of Counter-Terrorism don release dia annual country reports on terrorism for year 2020.

Dem dey do di report evri to torchlight di mata of terrorism level per kontri and wetin di kontris dey currently do to mange di palava.

Based on 2020, for Nigeria, Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa (WA) kontinu dia attacks against goment, security forces and civilians for di Northeast wey lead to deaths, injuries, kidnappings plus di capture and destruction of property.

According to di report, di attacks of Boko Haram no dey differentiate between civilians and goment officials, but ISIS-WA no dey always dey always target goment and security forces.

Dem follow say di terorist groups bin carry out hundreds of attacks for Nigeria for 2020.

Dem say dem use small arms, capture military equipment, detonate bombs, engage for ambushes, operate illegal checkpoints and taxation systems, kidnap and kill pipo.

Nigeria bin work wit affected neighbours for di Lake Chad Basin unda di MNJTF to counter Boko Haram and ISIS-WA attacks.

But di report say Boko Haram and ISIS-WA still dey kontinu dey enjoy nearly complete freedom of movement for Borno and Yobe State.

Up till date, terrorist actions by Boko Haram and ISIS-WA don kontribute to di internal displacement of about two million pipo for Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, and external displacement of more dan 300,000 Nigerian refugees to dia neighbour kontris like Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

According to di Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, wey start afta di kidnap of 276 students by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno State, for 2014, dem neva still see 112 students at di end of 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

BBOG organizers tok say while most of di 113 students dem gbab from Dapchi, Yobe State for 2018 don regain dia freedom, but one student still custody of insurgents.

2020 Terrorist Incidents:

June 13 - ISIS-WA fighters attack di town of Monguno, dem kill at least 20 pipo, injure at least 40 others, and destroy military vehicles;

- ISIS-WA fighters attack di town of Monguno, dem kill at least 20 pipo, injure at least 40 others, and destroy military vehicles; June 13 - ISIS-WA fighters shoot 38 pipo and put fire inside one truck wey carry passengers inside for Goni Usmanti, Nganzai Local Government Area;

- ISIS-WA fighters shoot 38 pipo and put fire inside one truck wey carry passengers inside for Goni Usmanti, Nganzai Local Government Area; August 18 - ISIS-WA elements inside like 20 trucks enter Kukawa town, fori Borno State government wey get IDPs as dem attack security forces and kidnap more dan 100 pipo;

- ISIS-WA elements inside like 20 trucks enter Kukawa town, fori Borno State government wey get IDPs as dem attack security forces and kidnap more dan 100 pipo; November 28 - Boko Haram kill more dan farmers for di fields wey near di villages of Koshobe and Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area, Borno State; and

- Boko Haram kill more dan farmers for di fields wey near di villages of Koshobe and Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area, Borno State; and December 24 and December 26 - Boko Haram kill 20 pipo and gbab 12 others as dem attack six villages for Borno and Adamawa State. Di attackers burn down churches, schools, and police stations.

Oda tins di report follow show for Nigeria Security

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Changes no dey Nigeria CT legal framework for 2020. Di draft Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Bill of 2017 bill bin expire for di close of di 2018 National Assembly and dem reintroduce am.