Kili and Neema Paul: Di Maasai tiktokers wey dey wow Bollywood fans

Priya Sippy

Journalist

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kili Paul

Wearing dia traditional Maasai dress with cows surrounding dem Tanzaninan brother Kili and im sister Neema Paul dey get ready to record dia latest video.

Dem set dia tripod from metres from wia dem stand for dia house for one small village wey dem call Mindu Tulieni inside Pwani region of Tanzania.

Di nearest town to dia own, Lugoba dey one hour by foot but as dem no get electricity for dia own village na dia Kili dey visit everyday to charge im phone.

As di music start na so di siblings go begin dey voice some popular bollywood songs wey dey play and dance to dem.

In di last couple of months dia singing and dancing of Bollywood songs don become popular across India.

Dia most popular video of dem singing Raatan Lambiyan song inside new movie Shershaah reach one million views within few days.

Even di lead actors for di movie Kiera Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share am on social media.

Di song original performer, Jubin Nautiyal surprise di brother and sister when e interview dem for Live radio program from India and tell dem say:

“Everybody know you for India you guys dey popular.”

‘We no know say we go blow’

Di brother and sister say at first na just for fun dem dey do am and no know say dem go blow like this.

“At di beginning we just dey do am for fun but when we see di amount of views and responses from India e shock us.”

Dem say wetin inspire dem na love for Bollywood wey start when dem dey attend for Tanzania capital Dodoma.

“Even though I no dey understand di language but I dey connect with di music.”

At first na Kili dey do di videos alone before im tok to im sister to join am.