Pipo across di world dey celebrate Christmas - one of di holiest times inside di Christian calendar.

However, for di second year back to back, e get smaller crowds for church services and odo events to celebrate di Christmas across di world.

Dis na because of di continuing coronavirus outbreak.

BBC don gada for you viewing pleasure some Merry Christmas images and jollof from around di world.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pope Francis delivered his traditional Urbi et Orbi address from the Vatican on Saturday

Pope Francis don warn say di world don dey become like say dem no sabi di crises and suffering twey dey happen now while e dey hardly dey noticed.

For im annual Christmas Day message, di head of di Catholic Church alias Pope point to ongoing wahala inside Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as well as in areas of Africa, Europe and Asia.

Di Pontiff also say di effects of di Covid-19 pandemic threatened efforts to resolve conflicts on an international level.

He bin speak outdoors again dis year [2021] after making im speech indoors last year [2020].

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Colourful lights and decorations make dis footbridge in Taipei, Taiwan, dey very popular with locals and tourists

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Nuns hold prayers for one solemn church service inside Nairobi, Kenya

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Inside Pakistan, families - many wit young children - attend one Christmas Eve service for St Andrew's Church in Karachi

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Worshippers light candles in Istanbul, Turkey

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Inside di Palestinian city of Bethlehem, di biblical birthplace of Jesus, one midnight Mass bin hold inside di Church of di Nativity

Wia dis foto come from, Corbis via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis bin lead a Mass wey bin hold earlier than usual because of Covid restrictions

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Young altar servers dey assist during celebrations inside Irbil, di capital of di autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One pikin run towards one man wey dress as Santa Claus as e walk with a sack of gifts near Iraq southern city of Basra

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis giant sand sculpture of Santa Claus appeare on di beach at Bay of Bengal inside India eastern Odisha state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Brazil, aquarists dressed as Elf, Santa Claus and Mrs Claus greet di public inside one huge water tank at AquaRio in Rio de Janeiro

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Meanwhile, ONE rhino enjoye im Christmas treat for Orana Wildlife Park for di outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dis pub inside London, Great Britain, look like one giant Christmas toy

Christmas Day 2021

Happy Christmas Day dey celebrated by mainly Christians in most of di kontris in di world with a view to celebrating di birth of Jesus Christ.

But di 2021 Christmas celebration dey happun inside di coronavirus pandemic wey don dey for about two years now.

On di occasion of dis day, over two billion pipo meaning at least one-third of di world population go celebrate di day.

Though no specific detail on di exact date or year wey dem born Jesus Christ dey inside di holy book of di bible, Christians celebrate Jesus' birthday on December 25.

Na sake of dis why many pipo dey also celebrate di day on different dates.

Di term, Christmas, translate as 'mass on Christ day' - mass na church service of di Catholics'.

Different kontris around di world get different names for di festival.

Dem dey call am Yuletide inside Germany, Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, and Noël in French.

Christmas season na one of di most joyous festival of di year as na dat time of di year wey pipo dey relax, jolly, flex, give gifts, travel, worship, visit friends and families.

Di celebration dey always follow wit decorations, gifts, cakes, correct food, Christmas carol and holiday.