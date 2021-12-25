Merry Christmas eve images: World celebrate Christmas 2021, Pope Francis Urbi et Orbi
Pipo across di world dey celebrate Christmas - one of di holiest times inside di Christian calendar.
However, for di second year back to back, e get smaller crowds for church services and odo events to celebrate di Christmas across di world.
Dis na because of di continuing coronavirus outbreak.
BBC don gada for you viewing pleasure some Merry Christmas images and jollof from around di world.
Pope Francis don warn say di world don dey become like say dem no sabi di crises and suffering twey dey happen now while e dey hardly dey noticed.
For im annual Christmas Day message, di head of di Catholic Church alias Pope point to ongoing wahala inside Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as well as in areas of Africa, Europe and Asia.
Di Pontiff also say di effects of di Covid-19 pandemic threatened efforts to resolve conflicts on an international level.
He bin speak outdoors again dis year [2021] after making im speech indoors last year [2020].
Christmas Day 2021
Happy Christmas Day dey celebrated by mainly Christians in most of di kontris in di world with a view to celebrating di birth of Jesus Christ.
But di 2021 Christmas celebration dey happun inside di coronavirus pandemic wey don dey for about two years now.
On di occasion of dis day, over two billion pipo meaning at least one-third of di world population go celebrate di day.
Though no specific detail on di exact date or year wey dem born Jesus Christ dey inside di holy book of di bible, Christians celebrate Jesus' birthday on December 25.
Na sake of dis why many pipo dey also celebrate di day on different dates.
Di term, Christmas, translate as 'mass on Christ day' - mass na church service of di Catholics'.
Different kontris around di world get different names for di festival.
Dem dey call am Yuletide inside Germany, Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, and Noël in French.
Christmas season na one of di most joyous festival of di year as na dat time of di year wey pipo dey relax, jolly, flex, give gifts, travel, worship, visit friends and families.
Di celebration dey always follow wit decorations, gifts, cakes, correct food, Christmas carol and holiday.
Na also dat time of di year wen pipo dey come togeda to say bye-bye to di year, welcome di new year and pray for a peaceful and prosperous new year.