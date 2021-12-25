Queen Elizabeth Christmas message: Tribute to 'beloved' Philip, oda tins for di broadcast

By Sean Coughlan

BBC News royal correspondent

one hour wey don pass

Queen of England don pay tribute to her husband for her first yearly Christmas message since im death.

"Christmas fit be hard for those wey don lost loved ones. Dis year especially I understand why," she tok inside her personal message.

She describe Prince Philip as her "beloved", and say she feel im presence over di festive period.

The Queen's comments about loss come against the background of another year of the pandemic.

'Final partings'

Speaking beside a photograph of dem togeda, di Queen pay tribute to di late Duke of Edinburgh, her "irrepressible" husband of 73 years.

"Dat mischievous, inquiring twinkle bin dey as bright at di end as when I first set eyes on him," she tok.

"But life of course consist of final partings as well as first meetings.

"And as much as I and my family miss him, I know im go want us to enjoy Christmas," di Queen tok, remembering im "capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation".

Di framed photograph in view during di broadcast dem bin take am during dia diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 - and di Queen bin dey wear di same sapphire brooch wey appear inside di photograph.

She also wear di same brooch, in di form of a chrysanthemum, on her honeymoon for 1947.

Dis week Buckingham Palace bin announce plans for a service of thanksgiving for di life of Prince Philip, wey dem go hold for Westminster Abbey for spring.

Di Queen Christmas message bin feel more personal than expected.

It bin dey really quite touching and no dey like di normal Christmas broadcast, wey dey typically a reflection on di year.

Dis broadcast bin dey very personal and one get impression of di keen sense of loss wey she clearly feel for di man wey be her husband for 73 years.

E get very little mention of Covid, just a passing reference say e don once again disrupte Christmas plans - including di Queen own.

She bin plan to go to Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, but she don stay for Windsor and by six members of her family join her today, including di Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Dis Christmas broadcast na di first time wey we don get a chance to see di Queen face to face - nine weeks after she cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland for health reasons.

Next year [2022] go dey significant for di Queen and for di monarchy, because ewill be her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she enta di throne in February 1952.

After anoda year of uncertainty with di pandemic, di Queen speak of di reassuring comfort of family traditions, such as "watching a favourite film wia we already know di ending".

Royal assistants no gree say wetin dat kain favourite film fit be - although her grandson Prince William recently pointed to Elf as one of his seasonal favourites.

'Passing di baton'

Di speech bin highlight di importance of "passing di baton" to di next generation, in a year wen di 95-year-old monarch don get her own health problems.

Di Christmas broadcast, wey dem record inside Windsor Castle, na di Queen most extensive appearance since she gatz to withdraw from a series of events during autumn.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, The Queen at the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, observing pandemic restrictions at the time

Di Queen praise di work of Prince Charles and Prince William for di COP26 climate change summit and dia commitment to di "stewardship of di environment".

She looked ahead to di Platinum Jubilee next year, marking 70 years of her reign, wey she hoped go bring a "sense of togetherness" and a chance to take stock of di "enormous changes" over those decades.

Di broadcast include a community choir - Singology, wey helep to bring pipo togeda during di pandemic.

Some royal family bin show face for di events during d year, but dem no mention Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Thames Valley Policesay di man, wey from Southampton, dem find am within "moments" of entering at grounds at 08:30 GMT.

Dem arrest am on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

Di force say e no enter any buildings and members of di Royal Family don dey informed.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall went to a church service in Windsor before joining the Queen for Christmas Day

Di Queen bin no dey among members of di Royal Family wey attended a morning church service for St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Charles and Camilla attend di Christmas Matins service ahead of spending di day with di Queen.