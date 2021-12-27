Desmond Tutu biography: Archbishop Desmond Mpho Tutu life in pictures
Tributes continue to pour in for South Africa late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
At di same time Tutu go get official state funeral by South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Tutu die at di age of 90 for im domot inside Cape Town.
President Ramaphosa pay tribute to him inside one address to di nation on Sunday night.
Flags go fly at half-mast across South Africa and at diplomatic missions overseas after di death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday.
Tutu don dey battle prostate cancer for over twenty years.
Many South Africans gada outside im domot in Cape Town and Soweto to lay wreaths as a sign of respect to di man wey get credit for playing a significant role in di road to South Africa democracy.
A seven day send off dey in di pipeline including a lying in state and one church service by di Anglican Church.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu bin dey much-loved figure around di world - principally for im role in South Africa struggle against apartheid.
For here, we don torchlight back on di life of di Nobel Peace Prize winner inside foto.
