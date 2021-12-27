Desmond Tutu biography: Archbishop Desmond Mpho Tutu life in pictures

10 minutes wey don pass

Tributes continue to pour in for South Africa late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

At di same time Tutu go get official state funeral by South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tutu die at di age of 90 for im domot inside Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa pay tribute to him inside one address to di nation on Sunday night.

Flags go fly at half-mast across South Africa and at diplomatic missions overseas after di death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday.

Tutu don dey battle prostate cancer for over twenty years.

Many South Africans gada outside im domot in Cape Town and Soweto to lay wreaths as a sign of respect to di man wey get credit for playing a significant role in di road to South Africa democracy.

A seven day send off dey in di pipeline including a lying in state and one church service by di Anglican Church.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu bin dey much-loved figure around di world - principally for im role in South Africa struggle against apartheid.

For here, we don torchlight back on di life of di Nobel Peace Prize winner inside foto.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Desmond Tutu receive di Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for im non-violent fight against white minority rule in South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu, with his wife Leah by im side, dey laugh after dem appoint appointed Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu dey visit Kagiso township, west of Johannesburg, on August 23 1990

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu clap hands as he watch Nelson Mandela and South African President FW de Klerk receive di Nobel Peace Prize for ending Apartheid in South Africa, 1993

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Archbishop Tutu with di Queen and South African President Nelson Mandela (right) in Cape Town in 1995

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Archbishop Desmond Tutu during London Celebrates A Decade Of South African Freedom, for Trafalgar Square, UK, 2004

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Desmond Tutu dancing for di launch of im biography, Tutu: The Authorised Portrait, di day before im 80th birthday for St George Cathedral in Cape Town, 6 October 2011

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu bin decades be a friend of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and become emotional wen e dey speak for im funeral in 2013

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, In 2013, then-US President Barack Obama take a tour of di Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Youth Centre inside Cape Town

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Spiritual leader Dalai Lama here in 2015 dey share im birthday cake with Tutu for di Tibetan Children Village School in Dharmsala, India

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Archbishop Tutu met Harry and Meghan - di Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and di baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Leah Tutu dances next to her husband (right, seated) during one church service to celebrate im 90th birthday in Cape Town, 2021

