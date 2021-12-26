Desmond Tutu dies: Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu death on Boxing Day in Cape Town

26 December 2021, 08:28 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Archbishop Desmond Tutu don die, South Africa President office confirm on Sunday.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu na di last surviving South African laureate of Nobel Peace Prize and one man wey help end apartheid rule for South Africa.

Archbishop Tutu death occur inside Cape Town at di age of 90 on Sunday 26 December 2021,

President Cyril Ramaphosa don express sadness on behalf of all South Africans sake of Tutu passing.

President Ramaphosa also express im heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, and di Tutu family.

Desmond Tutu na iconic spiritual leader and global human rights campaigner.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Desmond Tutu inside Cape Town in 2019

In October 2021 oga Tutu bin celebrate im 90th birthday wey South African president Cyril Ramaphosa call am, "national treasure and global icon".

Before Tutu death fake tori bin comot more than once on top di death of di beloved clergyman.

For 2018, tori comot say e bin die for US wia im go for visit.

Tutu dey popular for how im use im position of priest to advocate for non-violent end to apartheid for South Africa.

Wetin we call dis Video, Nomsa Maseko dey look back at di life of Desmond Tutu