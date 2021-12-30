Best images of 2021 and how dem take relate to iconic art?

one hour wey don pass

Poet and art historian Kelly Grovier pick di most startling fotos from dis year - including image of a girl wey look out from her room wey dem bomb for Gaza and di US Capitol riot - and compare dem wit iconic artworks.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eight-year-old boy wey appear metallic dey beg on di streets of Depok, Indonesia

Metallic boy, Indonesia, 2021

One eight-year-old boy beg on di streets of Depok, Indonesia. Im skin dey covered in poisonous concoction of metallic paint and cooking oil wey change im body into one kain tin wey dem mould.

Aldi dey among a group of pipo wey be Manusia Silver (or "Silver Men") wey decide to use dis dangerous pattern just to beg money. Di image of Aldi, wey dey shine wit metalic smell for traffic for di city wey plenty pipo dey, e dey somehow.

For many boys wey be Aldi age, robot na talismans of wonder - something wey dey remind pesin of Scottish artist Eduardo Paolozzi ink-and-gouache enhanced foto Wonder Toy, 1971, wey imagine a boy wey dey combine wit di magic of im toy robot. For Paolozzi foto, di two dissolve into di same tin. Di image of Aldi, however, sadly show small pikin wey no know wetin e dey do wen e dey play.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Beit Hanoun dey look out of her room afta dem bomb her bedroom

Girl, Gaza, May 2021

For di highest fight-fight wey don happen between Israel and di Palestinians since 2014, air strikes from Israel (in revenge for rocket wey dem fire from Hamas) tear open di house of one little girl for Beit Hanoun, Gaza on 24 May. Di image of di girl - wey dey stand wit out shoe inside di open building for rebar and rubble, she just dey look di open wall - e dey very heart-breaking.

Dis kain tin remind pesin of British artist Paula Rego 2003 painting, War, wey base media photograph of one young girl, wey dem snap during di Iraq war. For Rego raw vision, di rabbit - wey be symbol of innocence and rebirth for art history - show anguish. For di image from Gaza, no need to begin interpret again.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Tuvalu foreign minister Simon Kofe stand wit suit for water to make a point about climate change wey dey cause rising sea levels.

COP26 speech, Tuvalu, November 2021

As e day address di UN climate conference for Glasgow, di Pacific island nation of Tuvalu foreign minister Simon Kofe stand wit suit for lectern thigh-deep for seawater to demonstrate how rising sea levels and climate crisis dey threaten im low-lying nation.

"We no go just dey like dat," Kofe tok, "as di water dey rise around us."

Di striking image and di tins wey e tok remind pipo of history of images of figures and communities wey wave and water dey disturb, from Jan Asselijn fearful painting The Breach of the Saint Anthony Dike near Amsterdam (wey reconstructs high sea wey hit di Dutch coast for midnight of 5 March 1651) to German digital artist Kota Ezawa 2011 computer-generated work The Flood, media image of high water wey sink pipo houses for deep south of America inspire.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Astronauts visit Israel Negev desert during training for dia mission to Mars

Astronauts, Israel, 2021

Two astronauts dey side-by-side for dia spacesuit during one training mission for Mars for Ramon Crater for Israel Negev desert.

Di world largest "makhtesh" (na type of erosion depression wey impact of meteor or di eruption of volcano no dey cause), di heart-shape canyon serve as di inreal retreat for six astronaut from Austria, Germany, Israel, di Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Dem only allow di crew to explore di old terrain as dem wear dia spacesuits, wey dey exactly like wetin dem go face for Mars.

Foto of di alien simulation capture di world imagination and appear show not physical realm for own solar system pass dis lonely and luminous soulscape - something wey dey beyond ordinary for oda places like those wey French avant-garde artist Yves Tanguy imagine.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters demonstrate outside di COP26 UN Climate Change Conference for Glasgow, Scotland

Protesters, Scotland, November 2021

During di COP26 UN Climate Change Conference for Glasgow for November, activists from di Ocean Rebellion group protest outside di INEOS integrated refinery and petrochemical centre plant for Grangemouth, Scotland.

Dem call am "Oil Heads", as dem use plastic petrol jugs as masks, di protesters dramatically spit oil and spray fake money to criticize di behaviour of investors and politicians wey dem blame say dem no dey act fast on dia pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

Di crude image dey effective, and remind pesin of one popular leitmotif work of modern art by artists wey dey call attention to di impact on di environment wey man cause, tradition wey stretch from di late Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi Oil Pool (one series wey don tey wey begin in di 1970s) to Ai Weiwei more recent Oil Spill, 2006.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A swimmer for north-eastern China wey dey dive enta lake

Diver, China, January 2021

For January, dem snap one women wey dive from ice wey dem dem join one lake for Shenyang, for north-eastern China Liaoning province.

Di mould wey freeze from glassy surface, she remain like say she suspend for up - no be say na part of time or outside am, dey like she no get weight or heavy.

Di way her body take stretch straight wit di snow path wey split di foto into equal part of earth and air.

To di eyes of many, di seriousness of di environment and discomfort wey di swimmer feel afta dat dive make e be like say she go towards one street from urban ledge - dis na sometin wey French artist Yves Klein claim say e do from one Parisian window for 1960. E recreate di lunge, Klein hire some photographers wey help am stage different images wey e call "Leap into di Void", wey capture pesin wey stretch out mid-air like dat of di Chinese diver.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of rubbish full di Lim River for western Balkans

Rubbish lake, Serbia, 2021

Di foto dirty for di Lim river near di city of Priboj for Western Balkans, dey very disturbing.

Plenty dirty and waste management measures, e reveal illegal dumping, and floods for di region - wey help to carry di rubbish go one single spot. Di plenty dirty bring sad reminder of Cuba artist Tomás Sánchez, wey reimagine di site of Christ crucifixion outside Jerusalem for im 1994 painting Al sur del Calvario (South of Calvary). Plenty dirty wey dem no unrecycle, Sánchez painting suggest say salvation dey hard for pesin spiritual journey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd of pro-Trump supporters inside di US Capitol building for Washington DC

Capitol riot, US, January 2021

Foto of supporters of Donald Trump wey violently clash wit Capitol Police for do Rotunda of di US Capitol on 6 January shock di world.

Di pro-Trump trespassers bin dey protest di certification of Joe Biden as President-elect. E fit come as surprise to some say di image of Americans dey fight dem sef follow for wetin pipo dey see.

Outside di frame of dis foto, behind di cameraman wey take am, you go a sandstone relief sculpture by di 18th-Century Italian sculptor Enrico Causici wey show di colonising frontiersman Daniel Boone for hand-to-hand combat wit one Native American. Di body of another lies under dia feet. Di advantage of di work - aesthetic and moral - fit provoke polarising opinion these days as di event of 6 January.

Wia dis foto come from, Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 Wetin we call dis foto, Winner of di Environmental Photographer of di Year 2021, 'The Last Breath' show young boy wey wear oxygen mask attached to plant pot

Oxygen boy, Kenya, 2021

For November, dem reveal di winners of di Environmental Photographer of di Year 2021. For di Climate Action category, a photo of one young boy wey dey use face mask and respirator, to one pot plant am like a oxygen tank, do well.

A powerful meditation on environmental damage, Di Last Breath by Kevin Ochieng Onyango take di foto for Nairobi, Kenya. Di image no dey into our uncertain future but back into art history, as e absorb influential work from di past.

Di importance of breath recall di work of Joseph Wright of Derby 18th-Century masterpiece Experiment on top Bird for Air Pump (inspired by di recent discovery of oxygen by Joseph Priestley) and Italian artist Piero Manzoni conceptual work from 1960, Artist Breath, wey Manzoni attempt to preserve forever im breath for one red balloon.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters cover painting for Saint-Andre cathedral for France during a fire training

Painting, France, October 2021

Di foto of French fire-fighters dey raise fireproof blanket to protect one of di many treasures for Saint-Andre cathedral during dia training for Bordeaux, France, for October, na work of art.

Di painting for di heart of di image wey dem create by di 17th-Century Flemish master Jacob Jordaens and show crucified Christ wey dey suffer.

Di foto connect us to di past and join our imagination to di many tradition of work wey dia level of meaning dey measured along di ladders, from di so-called Ladder of Divine Ascent (a late 12th-Century icon for Saint Catherine Monastery, Mount Sinai), wey portray monks wey dey climb towards Jesus, to di French-American modern artist Louise Bourgeois series of drawing The Ladders.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Two children gather under tree for camp for Eritrean refugees

Children, Ethiopia, July 2021

For July dem snap a group of children photograph wey stand tree for di site of a future camp for Eritrean refugees, near di village of Dabat, northeast of di city of Gondar, Ethiopia.

E get wetin give di image a strange quality.

Di living shelter wey tree wit plenty leaves provide canopy - sometin wey be like wetin everybody for ancient Uratrians inspire, di tree dey like religious symbol, to di Viennese Art Nouveau artist Gustav Klimt, for im poetic Tree of Life.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nursing staff pose like di Goddess Durga to celebrate administering di one billionth dose of di Covid-19 vaccination for India

Health workers, India, October 2021

To mark di administration for India of di one billionth dose of vaccine against di coronavirus, four members of di nursing staff for di Ramaiah Hospital for Bangalore pose for October for photograph like di well respected Goddess Durga (wey dem associate wit strength and protection), wey typically get plenty hands, each of dem get weapon wey she dey use defeat her enemies.

No be di first time di Durga, a popular Hindu deity dey beat evil forces, don dey invoked during di pandemic.