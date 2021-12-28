2021 End of Year: You want to bamba, Serve breakfast, Cut soap, Nigerian slangs in 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di year 2021 witness new Nigerian Pidgin slangs wey trend wella across di west African nation.

And yes no be year wey many pipo go forget in a hurry sake of say so many tings happun for Nigeria.

BBC Pidgin don highlight some of di popular ones.

E choke

E choke na one of di popular slangs for Nigeria.

Many pipo dey use am express themselves wen dem dey shocked or surprised.

Some dey use am mock dia enemies wen something good happun to dem.

Na Nigerian artiste Davido bring di slang.

Wia dis foto come from, Davido Wetin we call dis foto, Davido na popular Nigerian singer

You want to bamba

Dis slang come from inside Goya Menor and Nektunez amapiano remix of Ameno.

E mean say pesin won join big boys and roll with dem.

If one pesin say another person wan bamba, e mean say di person wan join league of pipo wey pass am.

Doings

Doings na slang wey pipo dey use describe say level pass level wen dey do something wey cost a lot of money.

Pesin fit spray couple hard currency for wedding and describe am as doings.

Anoda pesin fit buy im three children Lamborghini on di same day and describe as doings.

Chop breakfast or serve breakfast

Wen pesion say anoda pesinn don chop breakfast or dem don serve am breakfast, e mean say dem don break di person heart.

Serve breakfast follow di many reports and tori of marraige breakup wey happun during di year.

'Cut soap for me'

Na internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys wey wan dey successful like dia colleagues bring dis slangs.

Dem believe say dia successful colleagues don visit herbalists wey don give dem soap to baff so dia victims go fit pay.

So when one broke Yahoo boy see colleague wey get money, e go begin tell am to cut soap for am.

However, no be only Yahoo boys dey use dis slang, pipo wey dey do legitimate work sef dey use am.

Pesin fit ask im friend wey dey successful to cut soap for am, meaning say make dat friend show am di way or give am business opportunities.

'70 years old man o'

Di phrase "70 years old man" become popular slang after Asari Dokubo use am refer to Charly Boy.

Dokubo wey be former militant leader for Niger Delta bin do video speaking on national issues wia e tok say;

"Wen di issue of Biafra come, Charly Boy tok say im no dey in support of Biafra. We are rascal we are this ting, 70 years old man o."

Many Nigerian skit makers dey use dis slang for dia skits.

'Our mumu no too much'

Na Charly Boy bring dis slang but na Asari Dokubo make am trend for 2021 wen he reply Charly Boy, alleging say 'na im mumu nai too much.

"Di same Charly Boy say our mumu don too much. Charly Boy, na your mumu nai too much." Na so Asari Dokubo tok for di video wen im dey address national issues .

Ever since many skit makers dey use am for shot video for 2021.

Japa

Dis slang na one of di popular slangs for Nigeria as many youths dey leave di kontri for abroad.

Di slang simply mean say make person run out of unpleasant situation.

Many pipo wey wan leave Nigeria for abroad dey tok say dem wan japa.

Shedi bala bala

Dis slang na hook from one song by DJ Basplit and Hypeman Bobby Banks.

Dis hook dey tell women make dem shake dia backside.

If DJ never play dis hook for clubs and night parties, den di DJ never complete im work for dat night sake of say many party rockers dey always wait for am.

Ko Po Ke or KPK

Wen pipo say Ko Po Ke or KPK, e mean say "e no plenty?"

Pesin wey buy car or build house fit upload am on social media and caption am with KPK. E mean say who wan tok say dis achievement no plenty?

Di response to Ko Po Ke na O po Pa (OPP) or O Po Gan (OPG).

Ment

Ment na slang to describe say pesin fit get mental challenge.

If you say pesin dey ment, e mean say di pesin no dey reason normal or mentally correct.

Who dey breet?

Who dey breet no get particular meaning - E get many usage and context.

Pesin fit use di slang to show off or to make haters humble.

You fit also use di slang to call pipo attention to beautiful moment wey dey go on.

Pesin fit buy one expensive car and make video of di car and begin shout "who dey breet?"

Aza

Dis slang mean bank account number.

If person say make you send your aza, e mean say make you send your account number.

Sapa

Sapa na slang wey mean say person broke.

Di slang also mean spirit of poverty wey dey follow person wey never become successful for im life.

When pipo say sapa dey beat dem, e mean say dem dey broke.

Sorosoke

Pipo dey use dis slang to tell odas say make dem speak up so dat dem go fit hear dem.

Nigerians use dis slang well during di EndSARS protest of 2020 to tell odas say make dem speak up against police brutality.

Nollywood actress Toyin Afolayan popularly known as Lola Idije na she bring dis slang.

Mafo

Mafo na slang wey singer Naira Marley bring and e mean say make person no dey bothered or worried.

If pesin tell im friend say mafo, e mean say make dat person no bother imself.

Werey dey disguise

If pesin say werey dey disguise, e mean say di pesin wey e dey refer to dey pretend or hide im true colour.

We meuve

Big Brother Naija former housemate Vee na she bring dis slang.

She bin dey quarrel with her lover Neo for inside one room for Big Brother Naija and she tell am say make he move from di door so dat she go fit go outside.

Sake of Vee foreign accent, di "move" sound like "meuve" and since den Nigerians don dey use di slang.

Pipo dey use di slang as a motivational phrase wen tings no dey go as expected.

Person wey just chop breakfast fit say e no fit kill imself sake of say life goes on and we meuve.

Pidgin language background

Pidgin na one of di most widely spoken languages inside West Africa.

Researches don show say up to 75 million speakers of Pidgin dey inside Nigeria - dey speak Naija Pidgin.

But Pidgin no get a standard written form. However e dey so expressive and e dey bring pipo togeda.

Pidgin alsa reaffirm one shared African identity.

Dr. Christine I. Ofulue, wey be professor of linguistics for di National Open University of Nigeria, wey specialize in Pidgin, say;