Prophets deaths in 2021: Tutu, TB Joshua, Adeboye, Lamb, Yonggi Cho, priests wey die 2021

56 minutes wey don pass

2021 witnessed di death of some prominent gospel preachers for Nigeria and around di world dey.

Dis year loss dey among those wey sadly lose dia lives for dis tough year wia di coronavirus pandemic don affect many lives.

BBC Pidgin don list some of dis popular priests wey die in di past year. Text

Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Wia dis foto come from, T.D Jakes Ministries Wetin we call dis foto, Archbishop Emeretus Desmond Tutu, dem born born am on 7 October, 1931 and e die December 26, 2021

South African anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu die on Sunday, December 26 at di age of 90.

Dem award Archbishop Tutu di Nobel prize in 1984 for di role im play for di struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

Prophet TB Joshua

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet TB Joshua bin die on June 5 after im conclude one programme for im church at Ikotun area of Lagos.

Many pipo dey thrown into mourning wen Prophet Joshua die as church members and pipo wey im don epp begin cry in front of im church di day wey di incident happun.

Prophet TB Joshua die at di age of 57, one week to im 58th birthday wey suppose happun on June 12.

Pastor Dare Adeboye

Wia dis foto come from, Leke Adeboye

Pastor Dare Adeboye na di son of di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Di cleric wey pastor one of di branches of (RCCG) for Abuja die on Tuesday, May 4, at di age of forty-two.

Reverend Obiora Ezekiel

Wia dis foto come from, Rev. Dr. O. Ezekiel/Facebook

Di General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) and one of di founding fathers of di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reverend Obiora Ezekiel, die at di age of 78 on Friday, November 19.

Na CPM announce di pastor death during church service for dia headquarters in Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Pastor Folorunsho Abina

Wia dis foto come from, GOFAMINT Students' Fellowship/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Folorunsho Abina

Folorunsho Abina, di son of di General Overseer of Faith Mission International (Gofamint), Pastor Elijah Abina die on Wednesday, April 28.

Pastor Abina na di pioneer pastor of di Kingdom House Assembly of Gofamint for Festac, Lagos.

Stephen Akinola

Wia dis foto come from, Stephen Akinola

Stephen Akinola, di General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries worldwide, die on Sunday, June 6, for one hospital in Abuja, Nigerian capital.

Di reverend bin dey popular for im Suya night and Wind of Fire programme.

Pastor Akinola die di second day after Prophet TB Joshua die and one of im pastors confam di news of im death on di day e happun to BBC Pidgin.

Reverend Charles Brobbey

UK-based Ghanaian cleric Reverend Charles Brobbey die in Ghana on Thursday, February 18.

Di man of God bin serve as the chief minister at the Braemar Avenue Baptist Church for London, UK.

Marcus Lamb

Wia dis foto come from, Marcus Lamb/Facebook

American preacher and founder of Daystar Television Network, Marcus Lamb, die after im contract coronavirus.

Lamb wey bin dey publicly oppose di Covid-19 vaccine die at di age of 64 on November 30.

"Na with a heavy heart we take announce say Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, don go house to be with the Lord dis morning." Di Network announce di death of dia founder and president on Twitter.

Frederick K.C. Price

Wia dis foto come from, Touré PT Roberts/Facebook

American pastor and founder of di Crenshaw Christian Center, Frederick K.C. Price die at di age of 89 after im contract Covid-19.

Price wey die on February 12 na author of more than 50 books on faith, healing and prosperity, and im be early adopter of using social media as part of im ministry.

Reverend David Yonggi Cho

Wia dis foto come from, 基督日報 The Gospel Herald/Facebook

Di emeritus pastor for Seoul Yoido Full Gospel Church die at di age of 85 on Tuesday, September 14.

Reverend David Yonggi Cho start im church wit five worshippers for 1958 wen South Korea still dey struggle to rebuild dia sef after di 1950-1953 Korean War.

Reverend Tony Lee

Di founder of Pillar of Truth Bible Church for Capitol Heights, Maryland, USA, Reverend Tony Lee, lose im life to Covid-19 complications on January 4.

Lee wey be father of four daughters die at di age of 52.

Pastor Essa Ogorry death a year afta im wife Tonyemieba die

Wia dis foto come from, ESSA Ogory

Pastor Essa Ogorry die days afta e become popular for refusing to officiate one wedding for for Rivers state due to di lateness of di couple.

Di founding pastor of di Fulfilling-Word Foundation Church, Essa Ogorry, die 16 February 2021 after some challenges with his health.

Wetin shock many Nigerians wey sabi dis pastor na say Essa Ogorry die exactly one year after im wife, Tonyemieba death.

Mrs. Tonyemieba Essa Ogorry ' Nee Amachree [Pastor Tee as many sabi her], bin die on 16th February 2020 @ 7:50pm, according to her memorial.

Pastor Essa Ogorry die at di age of 55. While im wife Pastor Tee die at age 51.