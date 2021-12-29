Aisha Zaki and Sudeenly: How Arewa Tiktok challenge lead to physical beating for Kano

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Suddenly and Aisha Zaki

Two very popular Tiktok users from northern Nigeria Aisha Zaki and Sudeenly don shift dia challenge from di social media app to reality - as in face to face.

Dis dey happun afta some pipo track Suddenly down to her house and beat her up.

Video wey dey circulate show some ladies dey beat up Suddenly inside one room while she dey shout 'mama'.

Later Aisha Zaki release video on tiktok praising di beaters and telling Suddenly say na small thing she see so far while Suddenly also do video a day later wia she tok say she no dey fear anybody.

Battle between di two ladies on Tik tok don dey on for over a year now and pipo wey dey follow di case since e start tok say na battle for popularity wey go out of control.

Bashir Bala na Tiktok user wey dey follow di fight from di start and e tell BBC News Pidgin wetin im know.

"In my opinion dis fight between Aisha Zaki and Suddenly na just battle for who dey more popular on Tiktok.

"At first two of dem start by boasting to each oda about wetin dem get and later di thing come turn to abuse because Aisha Zaki na Saudi Arabia base and na work she dey do dia."

"So basically dis tiktok fight wey become physical na just two pipo wey feel say dem wan show di oda pesin say dem beta pass, dey more popular and get more fans and hopefully authorities go jump into di mata before anoda beating or something bigger go happun again."

Anoda Tiktok user Jamila Uba tok say wetin di two ladies dey do dey sad and dey put northern Nigeria in bad light for Tiktok.

"Wetin I know about dis fight na say Suddenly look down on Aisha Zaki and her friends wey travel to Saudi Arabia to go work so di whole thing na about 'I beta pass you' dat kain of thing.

"And now e don spiral out of control, I just hope say both of dem go stop now as dem dey give us bad name for tiktok."

DSP Abdullahi Haruna wey be tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command say dem dey investigate di mata and go let us know wetin dem find out about di mata.

Islamic police - Hisbah wey be islamic police neva tok anythin ontop di mata despite calls by many for dem to do so.

BBC News Pidgin reach out to dia tok tok pesin Lawal Fagge but e no respond to calls or messages on di mata.

Growing popularity of Tiktok across northern Nigeria

A search term 'Arewa tiktok' on di social media app go show just how much di app don reach for di region.

Just between Aisha Zaki and Suddenly na over quarter of a million pipo dey follow dem and many odas like dem dey.