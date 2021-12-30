Desmond Tutu coffin: South African priest Archbishop Desmond Tutu funeral images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu pine coffin go lie in state for im old cathedral for two days

Mourners dey waka pass di coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as im body lie in state for St George's Cathedral inside Cape Town, South Africa.

Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner wey help end apartheid in South Africa, die on Sunday at di age of 90..

Politicians and leaders of different religion dey gada for Cape Town to pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Di inter-faith memorial wey City of Cape Town give di anti-apartheid hero on Wednesday dey filled with emotions.

Many pipo use di event to tok plenty good tings about Tutu.

Im official official state funeral go hold on Saturday 1 January after di lying-in-state period.

See fotos from Cape Town wia large crowds dey expected to visit di cathedral over di next two days.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Archbishop Desmond Tutu funeral - How e go be

After Saturday funeral, Tutu deadi bodi go dey cremated - meaning - dem go burn im bodi.

And im ashes na im dem go keep inside di cathedral, wia e preach for many years.

Meanwhile members of di public go dey able to pay dia respects to di much-revered churchman, wey be a driving force in di struggle to abolish di apartheid system.

Dat na system enforced by di white minority goment against di black majority inside South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

Memorial services will be held across South Africa while an intimate night of remembrance with his close friends will take place later.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Six priests na im cari Tutu coffin was carried into im old parish cathedral

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, RODGER BOSCH

Wia dis foto come from, GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Wia dis foto come from, RODGER BOSCH

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Many South Africans gada outside St George's DI oldest cathedral in South Africa to lay wreaths as a sign of respect to di churchman.

President Ramaphosa pay tribute to him inside one address to di nation on Sunday night.

Flags go fly at half-mast across South Africa and at diplomatic missions overseas after di death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday.

Tutu don dey battle prostate cancer for over twenty years.

Desmond Tutu get credit for playing a significant role in di road to South Africa democracy.