Olubadan of Ibadan dead: Next Olubadan fit be Lekan Balogun afta Oba Saliu Adetunji death

Wia dis foto come from, other

Di burial of Olubadan of Ibadan land take place on Sunday 2 January, 2022 afta e join im ancestors earlier dis day.

Oba Saliu Adetunji die at di age of 93 and dem bury am according to Islamic rites.

Di highest traditional ruler for Ibadan land die for University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State south west Nigeria.

As dem bury di Yoruba king, who go be di next Olubadan of Ibadan land na im pipo dey search for.

Dis na tori of wetin we sabi about di next Olubandan and wetin to sabi about Olubadan of Ibadan wey die at di age of 93.

Lekan Balogun fit be next Olubadan?

Dem dey rotate di throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland and di pesin wey go succeed Oba Adetunji na either Otun Olubadan or Balogun.

Di Balogun system and di Otun Olubadan system na di two line of succession approach wey Olubadan dey take emerge.

Before dem crown Oba Adetunji as di 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, im be Balogun of Ibadanland.

Sake of say na Balogun bin dey crowned for di last Olubadan of Ibadanland, Otun Olubadan fit be di next oba.

Di current Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland na Senator Lekan Balogun.

Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso I join im ancestors on Sunday, January 2, five years after im become monarch.

Who go be next Olubadan of Ibadan

BBC Pidgin don gada di hierarchy of Ibadan chiefs based who fit be di next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Lekan Balogun, na im many dey point to bedi one to replace di late highly respected king.

See di hierarchy of Ibadan chiefs to succeed Oba Saliu Adetunji bow.

1) Lekan Balogun: Otun Olubadan.

2) ‎His Excellency, Senator Rashidi Ladoja: Osi Olubadan.

3) Owolabi Olakulehin: Balogun Olubada‎n

4). Olufemi Olaifa: Otun Balogun.

5) ‎Eddy Oyewole: Ashipa Olubadan.

6) Tajudeen Ajibola: Osi Balogun.

7) Amidu Ajibade:Ekaarun Olubadan.

8) Lateef Gbadamosi: Ashipa Balogun Olubadan.

9) Kola Adegbola: Ekarun Balogun‎.

10) Abiodun Kola-Daisi: Ekerin Olubadan‎.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Oba Saliu Adetunji

Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Saliu Adetunji age

Wen dem born am and wetin e take make money

Dem born Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso II on August 26, 1928 for di household of Adetunji in Popoyemoja for Ibadan.

According to report, di king no go any school.

Di late king tok say na di connection wey im get wit white pipo sake of say im be businessman nai make am sabi English.

Na tailoring work Adetunji first learn for im life. Na after dis one e begin record label business for Lagos.

How Oba Adetunji become Olubadan

Di traditional ruler become Olubadan of Ibadanland for April 4, 2016, and na former govnor Abiola Ajimobi wey don die inaugurate am as di 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Di king bin take over from Oba Samuel Odulana.

Saliu Adetunji death - How pipo react

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde tok say di death of di traditional ruler shock am.

Di governor react to di monarch death for one statement by im chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde tok say di death of Oba Adetunji dey painful. According to di governor, di monarch bin dey committed to see Ibadan wey go dey greater.

Governor Makinde tok say Nigeria go miss Oba Adetunji sake of how e take serve di society.

He also say sorry to di Oyo State Traditional Council and pray say God go keep all dia Oba safe and give dem more years to direct di affairs of dia pipo.

Di Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams don also react to di death of Olubadan.

Adams tok say di death of di respected traditional ruler na huge loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Di Aare Ona Kakanfo wey react to di death through im special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, tok say di late Olubadan no dey controversial.

"I feel bad to hear di news say Kabiyesi don die. However, I dey happy say e bin die as a hero.