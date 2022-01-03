2022 Countdown: 2021 Afcon, Nigerian election, Fifa World Cup, 2022 key events to watch

Di year 2021 don pack im load waka and 2022 na di year wey many events don dey lined up already.

BBC Pidgin don highlight some of di events wey go happun dis year.

2021 African Cup of Nations

Di 33rd 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) go start for Cameroon on January 9, 2022, and e go end on February 6, 2022.

Na Cameroon and Burkina Faso go open floor as both kontris go meet each oda on January 9.

Di reigning champion Algeria go meet Sierra Leon on di same day. Algeria don win Afcon two times.

Osun governorship election

Di governorship election for Osun State go take place on July 16, 2022. Di current governor of di state na Gboyega Oyetola wey be member of di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Di governor dey eligible for re-election sake of say na only one term e still dey use. Although, im official campaign announcement still dey pending.

Gboyega bin defeat Senator Ademola Adeleke wey run under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2018 governorship election.

Di race go be anoda tough one dis 2022 as Adeleke don declare to run for governorship election again.

General elections preparations for Nigeria

Politicians go begin prepare for di 2023 general elections dis year and many defections dey expected.

Politicians go begin defect from one party to di oda sake of say dem won win elections.

Many of dem go begin roll out dia campaign and begin make promises to voters.

General elections for Kenya

Di Kenya general elections go hold on August 9, 2022. Kenyans go elect dia president, members of di National Assembly and Senate, county governors and members of di 47 county assemblies.

Na Uhuru Kenyatta be di current president of di kontri.

Former prime minister of Kenya Raila Odinga don declare say he go run for presidential election as he plan to succeed Kenyatta.

French presidential election

Di presidential election for France go happun on April 10, 2022 and end on April 24, 2022.

Di current president of di kontri na Emmanuel Macron wey don dey power since May 14, 2017.

Sunday Igboho case

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho na Yoruba man wey dey clamour for Yoruba Nation and im dey currently detained for Benin Republic since dem arrest am for July 19, 2021, for Cadjehoun Airport, Cotonou.

Before dem arrest Igboho for Cotonou, Department of State Security Services (DSS) for Nigeria bin don already declare am wanted as dem accuse am say he dey store ammunition.

Benin authorities bin accuse Igboho say im enter dia kontri illegally and also tok say di man plan to cause trouble. But Igboho deny di allegations.

Even though Igboho lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi don step down as im legal representative, di case go still go on dis year and many pipo dey cross dia fingers as dem dey watch wetin go end am.

If dem go send Igboho back to Nigeria, or Benin authorities go still keep am, na only time go tell.

Nnamdi Kanu and im mata

Di leader of di proscribed group, di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu, still dey di custody of di Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu dey face charges on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

Di case go continue dis year and many pipo won know if court go find Kanu guilty or innocent. We gather dey expect wetin go happun.

Fifa World Cup

Di Fifa World Cup go begin in Qatar for November 21, 2022 and end for December 18, 2022.

E go be di first world cup wey go happun for di Arab world.

Winter Olympics

Di 2022 Winter Olympics wey dey commonly known as Beijing 2022 go take place from February 4 to 20 for Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Dem be elect Beijing to host di Olympics at di 128th IOC Session for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee

Dis year 2022 go make am 70 years wey Queen Elizabeth don become di queen of England.

She bin dey 25 years old wen she become queen for 1952. Di queen go be di first British monarch to reach 70 years on di throne.

Di queen don celebrate her Gold, Silver and Diamond Jubilees before and dis one na Platinum Jubilee wey many pipo don dey expect.

Di Royal Mint bin release new designs of coin to mark di new year 2022 and di Platinum Jubileee.