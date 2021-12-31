New Year Message: See New Year Messages wey world leaders drop to usher in Year 2022

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don salute Nigerians for dia courage and resilience for 2021 despite all di challenges wey confront di kontri for di year.

Di President for im New Year message however say despite di challenges wey come from security, economy, di Covid- 19 pandemic, 2021 na year wey im administrations record major wins.

E say 2021 na year wey im administration execute successfully, key projects programmes and take steps to fulfil di promises dem make on security, economy and anti-corruption agenda.

Di Nigeria leader promise say for year 2022 and going forward, dia administration go intentionally use ICT platforms to create jobs, diversify di economy and create more support for sectors wey dey grow.

Wia dis foto come from, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa for im New Year message say 2021 na difficult year for South Africans and di kontri as dem gatz battle di deadly Covid- 19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa wey recount di challenges and di successes wey di kontri go record for year 2021, e dey grateful and hopeful for a better 2022.

For im New Year message, e encourage All South Africans over di age of 12 wey neva collect vaccine to dey vaccinated as soon as possible.

E say for 2022, dem go dedicate all dia energies to create work and fight hunger.

Dem go build on di important wey dem don make in ending state capture and fighting corruption.

Plus dem go continue to prevent corruption and successfully prosecute those wey dey responsible for magomago.

Wia dis foto come from, STATE HOUSE KENYA

Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta say for di New Year 2022, di nation go move closer to di realizations of di Universal Health Coverage.

E say dis go dey possible because of di bold and progreesive law dem don make to support am.

E add join for 2022, dem go complete all ongoing state projects and Kenyans go feel di dividends of those public investment.

Kenyatta promise say for di early part of 2022, dem go deliver 10,000 classrooms across di kontri, construct major roads, upgrade defence and insternal security capabilities, among odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

India Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for im New Year message say im go release di 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st January, 2022.

E say dem go transfer more than Rs. 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of di United Arab Emirates say im welcome di Year 2022 wit optimism, confidence, preparation and preparation for di best.