2022 Prophecy: Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Oyedepo, Olukoya, preachers prophecies for 2022

1 January 2022, 11:45 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook @Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Olukoya

2022 prophecy based on wetin pastors don predict for 2022 as pipo welcome di new year na im some Nigerians don begin search for.

Most religious leaders don begin release prophecies for 2022 as part of di customs wey dey happun every new year.

Many Nigerians dey always look up to dia pastors for messages concerning di new year.

And dis year no dey any different as dem dey expect to hear wetin dey.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye prophecy

Wetin Daddy G.O tok for 2022 Prophecies?

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook @pastor E.A Adeboye

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye also know as Daddy G.O give prophecy about individuals, Nigeria and abroad.

Redeemed Christian Church of God na arguable one of di largest churches in Nigeria.

Concerning Personal

"More than 80% of projects wey go start for 2022 go succeed."

"Dis year go be year of di emergence of previously unknown stars."

"Upon everything wey dey happun, dis year go be year of some massive breakthroughs (for science and finance)."

"Infant mortality rate go reduce by at least 50%."

Concerning Nigeria

"You no dey make omelette without breaking eggs." Na wetin di pastor prophecy.

Concerning Intercontinental

"Di issue of migration go take new turn for di new year."

"Two monstrous storms (one dey come from di Atlantic and one from di Pacific) go be unless dey weaken dis storm, di results go dey terrible."

David Oyedepo 2022 prophecies

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook @david Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also don join tok im prophecies for di year 2022.

Oyedepo release wetin im title, prophetic declarations and e dey more about individuals for im twitter handle.

David Oyedepo say "dis year 2022 go be year of thanksgiving for household and year with a difference for pipo life."

E also tok about parent wey go enjoy di fruit of dia labour, broken home wey go dey restored and odas.

Mountain of Fire Daniel Olukoya 2022 prophecies

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook @Daniel Olukoya

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya release 37-point prophecies for 2022 and some na di need to;

"Pray to dodge friendly nations disagreeing and betraying each oda and going into war."

"Pray against inflation and starvation."

"Pray against massive political instability wey go put plenti pipo for confusion."

"Pray against strange deaths.

"Di church need prayers against increase persecution of Christians."

New year prophecy for Nigeria and Africa

Over di years, di release of prophecies by gospel preachers for Nigeria and some parts of Africa don be part of di customs wen crossing over to a new year.

Critics claim say some of di prophecies na guess work based of things wey don dey happun before di new year.