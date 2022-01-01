New law wey dey allow pipo to get assisted suicide don start for Austria - wetin e mean

One law wey allow assisted suicide don take effect for Austria.

From Saturday, adults wey dey terminally ill or get permanent, very bad condition, fit take di option for assisted death.

Parliament approve di new law for December, afta dem do constitutional court ruling on di mata.

Dem tok say dem go regulate di practice very tight, as dem go use two doctors to dey assess each case - one of dem must be palliative medicine expert.

Officials say di goment don allocate funds to develop palliative care to make sure no one choose to die wen oda options dey available.

Wetin assisted suicide be

According to di National Health Service (NHS) for di UK, ehanasia na di deliberate act of ending pesin life make dem no dey suffer.

Dem come say assisted suicide na di act say you gree to assist anoda pesin to kill demsef.

As e be so assisted suicide dey legal for Switzerland wey be neigbours wit Austria.

Dem don also say e no dey criminal for many European kontris, like Spain, Belgium and di Netherlands.

Active assistance to suicide go dey outlawed for Austria, and di new rule no include children and pipo wey get mental health conditions.

How e go work

Adults wey want end dia lives must produce diagnosis and get confamation say dem fit make dia own decisions.

Afta dem get approval from two doctors, di patient must wait for 12 weeks to tin di mata - or two weeks if dem get terminal illness.

If dem still want do am afta dis waiting period, dem fit get dangerous drugs for pharmacy afta dem give notification to lawyer or notary.

To prevent abuse, di name of pharmacies wey dey sell dia kain drugs go only dey disclosed to lawyers and notaries wey receive di notifications, and dem no go advertise di mata for public.

Until now, unda Austrian law, anybodi wey induce or help someone to kill diasef fit go to jail for up to five years.

Na last year one federal court lift di absolute ban on assisted dying as dem rule say e dey "violate di right of self-determination".

But di same punishment go remain for dose wey kill anoda pesin even if na "serious and emphatic request".

