New born baby dey discovered inside toilet dustbin for Mauritius plane for Madagascar

52 minutes wey don pass

Airport staff for Mauritius don find one new-born baby boy wey dey abandone inside di dustbin of one plane toilet.

Di woman wey dem suspect say born di pikin on di flight na one 20-year-old woman from Madagascar and she don dey arrested.

Di Air Mauritius plane wey land Madagascar, land for Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on 1 January.

Airport officers bin discover am wen dem screen di plane for routine customs check.

Di officers bin notice blood-stained toilet paper, and rush di baby to a public hospital for treatment.

Di airport police also kwesion passengers.

Di woman wey dem suspect say di mama bin initially deny say di boy na her pikin.

But dem make her undergo medical examination wey confam say she just born.

Dem put her under police surveillance for di hospital. Both she and di baby dey okay.