Public Holidays in Nigeria 2022: Easter date, Labour day, Eid al-Fitr, bank holidays

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

2022 work dey resume from Tuesday 4 January, afta di new year day and Christmas festivities wey mark di end of 2021.

Public Holidays in Nigeria 2022 dey Nigerians already dey for di minds of those wey wan plan dia diary.

And yes, many dey look forward to di better things wey di year 2022 carry come including public holidays for di year.

Ministry of Interior for Nigeria na im dem get di duty to announce public holiday for di kontri.

Dis holiday mean say banks, businesses, schools and goment offices no go dey open.

Dis na di likely public holidays wey di year 2022 carry for Nigeria and today wey be Monday 3, January 2022 dey among dem in continuation of di new year.

Public Holidays in Nigeria 2022

1 January - Saturday - New Year Day

3 January - Monday- New Year Day Holiday (Dis na because New Year day fall for Sunday)

15 April - Friday - Good Friday

18 April - Monday - Easter Monday

1 May - Sunday - Labour Day

2 May - Monday - Labour Day Holiday (Dis na because labour day fall for Sunday)

3 May - Tuesday - Id el Fitri

4 May - Wednesday - Id el Fitri

27 May - Friday - Children Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)

12 June - Sunday - Democracy Day

13 June - Monday - Democracy Day Holiday (Dis na because Democracy Day fall on Sunday)

10 July - Sunday - Id el Kabir

11 July - Monday - Id el Kabir

12 July - Tuesday - Id el Kabir Holiday (Dis na sake of say Id el Kabir dey likely to fall on Sunday according to di Lunar calendar)

1 October - Saturday - National Day

3 October - Monday - National Day Holiday ( Dis na sake of say di National Day fall on Saturday)

8 October - Saturday - Id el Maulud

10 October - Monday - Id el Maulud Holiday (Dis na because Id el Maulud fall on Saturday)

25 December - Sunday - Christmas Day

26 December - Monday - Boxing Day

27 December - Tuesday - Christmas Day Holiday (Dis na as e be say Christmas fall on Sunday)

How Nigerian authority dey declare puplic holidays

If any public holiday fall for week end, dem go declare di following week day as Public holiday.

Dis, according to how Nigeria Ministry of Interior dey announce public holidays over di years.