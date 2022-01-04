China: Xi'an residents do trade by barter with food as lockdown cause food shortage

Some residents under quarantine for di Chinese city of Xi'an dey do trade by barter with food supplies recently as worry ontop food shortage continue.

Posts ontop social media show how residents dey change supplies and even tech gadgets in exchange for food.

About 13 million pipo dey dia house since 23 December, and no fit comot to go buy food.

In recent days many of dme don enta social media with different complaints.

Authorities bin dey provide free food to households, but some say dia supplies dey run low or say dme never collect at all.

Videos and fotos for social media site Weibo show pipo dey exchange cigarette for cabbage, dishwashing liquid for apples, and sanitary pads for small vegetables.

One video show one resident wey be like say e dey trade im Nintendo Switch for one packet of noodles and two buns.

"Pipo dey exchange tins with each oda for di same building, becos dem no longer get enough food to eat," one resident with surname Wang tell Radio Free Asia. Di news outlet also report say anoda man bin wan trade one smartphone and tablet for rice.

"Helpless citizens don dey do trade by barter - Dem dey exchange potatoes for cotton swabs," one Weibo user tok, while anoda one describe am as a "return to olden days society".

Some dey more optimistic though, and comment on how dem dey so "touched" say dia neighbours' dey show kindness by sharing dia supplies with dem.

Xi'an dey at di epicentre of China current Covid outbreak, and local authorities don lay down ogbonge measures weu pipo don criticise online.

Inside one recent incident, residents for di Mingde 8 Yingli housing compound for di south of di city receive order according to reports just afta midnight on 1 January say dme need to leave dia homes and go quarantine facilities.

Di city outbreak na di worst China don see in months as e dey pursue im zero Covid strategy.