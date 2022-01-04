Vaginal dryness: Why some women no dey get wet during sex - Expert explain

Wen man do wetin dem call foreplay before sex, im partner dey likely dey wet to show say her body dey ready.

Di woman estrogen level go come increase to make di knacking sweet for both of dem.

But some times and for some women, no mata wetin di man do, di woman vagina go dey dry.

Dis dryness fit make sex painful or no sweet at all, sake of dis some women dey avoid sex.

So many women and men don dey wonder wetin dey make woman vaginal dey dry even afta foreplay to make her wet?

According to one gynaecologist, Dr Joseph Akinde some factors fit make woman vagina to dey dry during sex.

Dem include physiological factors like infection or medication for treating disease psychological factors like mood, stress, absent of ovulation and odas.

Here na di factors;

Infections or medications for treating infections and diseases

Dr Akinde wey be Medical Director of LivingSpring Hospital, Ejigbo Lagos, explain say vaginal infections fit cause vaginal dryness.

E also explain say drugs for treating mental health problems, for treatment of cancer, fibroid and endometriosis fit make woman vagina dry.

Mood swings

Woman state of mind fit determine weda she go get wet during kerewa or not.

"Woman fit dey vex and no dey in di mood for sex but accept to sleep with her husband to fulfil all righteousness fit no get wet."

Lack of bedmatic skills

Some experts say for some cases, some men no know how or where to touch dia woman before sex to get dem wet

Or some men dey in a hurry to get down sotey dem no dey prepare dia women enough to get wet before di real deal.

Stress/Fatigue

Concerning how tiredness fit contribute to vaginal dryness, Dr Akinde tok say;

"Woman wey dey tired on top say she just come back from work or dey traffic jam for hours, all dis fit make her not to dey di mood for sex."

Absence of Ovulation

Ovulation na wen di oval dey release from di ovary to dey ready for fertilization, and e dey happun usually 14 days before woman menstrual period.

Although some women get menstrual periods, dem no dey ovulate. Dis na situation wey Dr Akinde explain say fit make dia vagina to dey dry during sex.

Health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) fit make woman not to ovulate.

Trauma

Woman wey don suffer trauma dey likely to find am hard to get wet during sex.

Dr Akinde explain say: "If she go through trauma like rape or go through genital mutilation (Circumcision), she fit find am hard to get wet during sex."

Menopause

One health resource website, Webmd, explain say menopause fit be di cause as woman estrogen level dey reduce with age.

"Vaginal dryness na common symptom of menopause -and close to one out of every three women dey deal with am as dem dey go through "di change."

E dey even become more common afterward, di website tok.

Childbirth/breastfeeding

Child birth or breastfeeding fit also make woman vagina dry during sexual intimacy.

Breastfeeding dey make woman body work like pesin wey dey menopausal.

Dis na because studies don show say hormone wey dey produce breast milk -prolactin- dey block di production of estrogen.

How to tackle vaginal dryness

Experts advise say diagnosis dey important to identify di cause of vaginal dryness to find out di right response.

Dr Akinde advise say:"If na disease condition or infection dey responsible, e dey important to treat di underlying condition."

"If na trauma, e dey important to see therapist wey go advise you and help you for your recovery journey."

"If di woman dey circumcise, e no get anything wey she fit do about am except counselling and use of lubricants."

Experts advise men to spend plenty time for foreplay before sex to put dia woman for di mood and wet before sex.