Bello Turji: Zamfara suspected bandit kingpin, Bello Turji profile

Anybody wey dey stay northern Nigeria fit tell you say di most mentioned name for di region at di moment na Bello Turji.

Many don allege say na Turji dey behind di criminal activities wey dey happun for northwest part of Nigeria.

Some reports on Tuesday say Bello Turji dey try surrender to goment and don release about 56 pipo e kidnap either from dia homes or on di highway.

However, all di allegations against Bello no dey verified and even Nigeria military neva comot to mention im name for dia war against kidnapping and banditry for di Zamfara/ Sokoto area.

Dr Murtala Ahmad Rufai na lecturer for history department of Danfodio University and author of di book 'I am a bandit' e tok to BBC Hausa about tins wey pipo no sabi about Bello Turji.

Bello Turji profile

Dem born am for Shinkafi local goment- Dem born Bello Turji for Shinkafi local goment wey dey for Zamfara state.

But di time wey dem born am Zamfara and Sokoto be one state so e no too clear whether na for di Sokoto part dem start to dey live.

"Na for Shinkafi dem born am, na from dia since e small im father dey cari am go animal market just like any young Fulani boy." Dr Murtala yan.

Di lecturer add say Bello age go dey between 27-35 years at di moment.

"Im father Usman na good man wey dey live in peace with everybody for Shinkafi area."

Bello Turji

Bello Turji family

All family members dey shun am - reports show say all di family members of Bello Turji don shun am because say dem no like wetin im dey do.

According to Dr Murtala, na because of wetin im pikin dey do make Bello papa move from im town to Kura town for Kano and from dia to Jigawa state.

"All im family members no support am and infact dem no dey collect any tin wey e give dem because dem feel say wetin e dey dey bad." Dr Murtala yan.

Bello Turji education

Bello Turji attend islamic school - Dr Murtala say Bello get adequate islamic knowledge but in terms of western education na only primary school e finish.

"E get knowledge of islamic education but not that deep as some pipo dey think but for western side na only primary school."

Bello Turji as alleged bandit kingpin

Some of im members na children of 'big men'- According to di lecturer some of di young men wey make up di group wey Bello belong to na children of di big men including some royal fathers.

E name some of di members of di group as follows;

Alhaji Auta

Bello Kagara

Mallam Ila Manawa

Umaru Nagona

"For example Mallam Ina Manawa na pikin to di chief of Manawa town and e dey among di top boys of Bello Turji."

Bello Turji lifestyle

E neva tay wey Bello Turji choose dis alleged lifestyle.

Dr Murtala say na in di last few years Bello start wetin im dey do because when di insecurity wahala start for Zamfara state many years Bello still neva grow wella dat time.