Adedoyin Salami biography: Dr Doyin Salami, President Buhari new Chief Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Doyin Salami as im Chief Economic Adviser.

Di Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina announce am inside statement on Tueasday 4 January, 2022.

Dr Doyin Salami new appointment dey come at a time wen Nigeria dey face many economic challenges like high inflation, weak exchange rate of di Naira, rising cost of food.

Salami bin serve as di Chairman of di Presidential Economic Advisory Council wey President Buhari bin set up for 2019.

So di task for dis job no get dey new or too challenging.

Adedoyin Salami as Chairman of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) bin dey advise di President on economy mata.

Di pieces of advise include include fiscal analysis, economic growth and plenti internal and global economic issues.

Salami and im team bin work with cabinet members and Oga of monetary and fiscal agencies.

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Adesina Wetin we call dis foto, Salami bin serve as di Chairman of di Presidential Economic Advisory Council wey Buhari set up for 2019.

Doyin Salami responsibilities as Buhari new Chief Economic Adviser

As di Chief Economic Adviser to di President,Dr Doyin Salami dey expected to address all issues on di domestic economy and present views on dem to di president.

Salami go closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses.

Di 59-year-old go also recommend to di President national economic policies wey go foster macro-economic stability.

E go promote growth, create jobs and remove poverty, among odas.

Dr Adedoyin Salami bIography - Short profile

59-year-old Doyin Salami get doctorate degree holder in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

Dr. Salami na Nigerian Economist, Lecturer and Consultant.

E be di Managing Director and Head Markets Practice for Kainos Edge Consulting Limited.

Salami also be Senior Fellow/Associate for Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Na 59 years ago (around 1963) dem born Adedoyin Salami.

E get doctorate degree graduate in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

Im involvement wit Public Policy Making start for 2009 wen late President Musa Yar-Adua appoint am as member of di Federal Government of Nigeria Economic Management Team.

For 2010, dem appoint am as member of di Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of di Central Bank of Nigeria. E retire from di MPC for 2017 afta e complete im two terms.

Adedoyin also serve as Vice-Chair (under di leadership of late Alhaji Ahmed Joda) of di Transition Committee for President Muhammadu Buhari.

E be member of di International Monetary Fund (IMF) Advisory Group for Sub-Saharan Africa (AGSA).

He be also be member of di Board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and e Co-Chair di Central Organising Committee for di Nigerian Economic Summit for 2009.