Afcon 2021: Super Eagles don go Cameroon, dia preparations and oda tori

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles

E no reach 96 hours wey remain for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to start.

Bodi don already dey totori football fans, administrators, and di players dem, as evribodi dey wait for January 9 to reach quick quick.

Di football banters, permutations and analysis don start too.

As e be so, some kontris don already reach Cameroon so dat dem go dey familiar wit dia environment and acclimatise while odas dey road.

Nigeria Super Eagles don enta road dey go Cameroon for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Di team comot from Abuja, di Nigeria capital, from di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Captain Musa tok before dem travel

Captain Ahmed Musa say dem dey ready to face any team.

"Dis no be di first time wey we dey play togeda, we dey 100 per cent ready, thank God say almost all di players don come, wit di boys wey Nigeria get we fit win any team"

Di Nigeria captain add say weda im start match or not no mata.

" Evribodi wey know me know say, weda I start match from di bench or not, I dey always support di team, wetin mat ana to backup di team no mata who dey play "

" Wen we win, we win as one family, so weda I start match or not, weda I play or not e no de bother me" Ahmed Musa tok

Musa dey for di 2013 team wey win di Afcon title wit Head Coach Stephen Keshi we don die

Super eagles don prepare well?

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles

2021 Afcon camp open for di Super Eagles officially on December 29, 2021 for Abuja, afta Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) realease 28-man final list, but players no come camp quick.

Olisa Ndah, John Nobel, Taiwo Awoniyi na dem first reach camp.

Dem hold dia first training session for di mainbowl of di Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, December 2 with only 12 players.

Dem train for three days, but na on Tuesday dem train well well wen di number of players increase to 24 .

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen tok say e dey pain am as di Super Eagles no play international friendlies wey for prepare dem well well for di tournament.

"Time no allow us to get international friendly matches becos odf wetin dey happun around di world, na one tin wey I wish say for happun but as e no happun , dey boys go still play well"

" We go take evri game one by one"

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles

Eguavoen wey win bronze as Super Eagles coach say im only regret be say e no cari homebased players.

"I be advocate of homebased players evritime, wen den announce me as Head Coach of dis team , I come hear say di date for us to submit final list na December 28, 2021 and our league resume on December 17" di former Afcon winner tok.

How some kontris prepare

Ethiopia na di first African kontri wey enta Cameroon and na last week dem land and dem train for dia.

Ghana dey arrive January 7

Ghana play international friendly wit Afcon 2019 champions Algeria on Wednesday for di Education City Stadium.

Dia training camp hold for Doha, Qatar and dem don dey dia dey prepare for di past three weeks.

Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey all dey camp.

Four-time African Champions Ghana dey Group C and dem go play Morocco, Comoros and Gabon

Oga Landlord Cameroon camp for di Mundi Multi Sports Complex for Yaounde, Cameroon.

Dem open camp on December 27, 2021.

Di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon get dia full squad for camp even though skipper Vincent Aboubakar and midfielder Andrea James Lea Siliki come late.

Idomitable Lions train on time evriday as as dem prepare.