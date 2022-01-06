Tiwa Savage, Teni, Tems Female Nigerian artistes wey go headline 2022 and why

Many female Nigerian artistes, especially di musicians dey rep Naija wlla wit dia talent and you no fit relegate dem where Afrobeats dey mentioned.

Dis na sake of say over di years, dem don add dia own quota to di development of Afrobeats.

BBC Pidgin don compile a list of some of dis female artistes wey go headline di year 2022.

Dis list dey compiled after enough research on di number of airplays, award nominations, awards, performance, hit songs, features wey dis artistes get.

And we also tok to sabi pipo wey dey into entertainment management business for Nigeriabefore compiling dis list.

Tiwa Savage

Di year 2021 na eventful year for Tiwa Savage.

Di mother of one pikin work hard last year.

And di Nigerian singer and songwriter song Sombedoy's Son wey she feature Brandy na hit.

Tiwa Savage Water and Garri EP na success and despite say she dey involved for sex tape scandal, the artiste no allow am affect her music career.

Somebody's Son bin top Apple Music Chart and Itunes Chart last year.

She don show pipo say dis year 2022 no be wetin she won take play and her fans dey expect many more hit singles from her.

Tems

Tems don prove herself say she no go relent for dis year 2022 as 2021 dey very nice to her career. Many pipo vibe to her hit song Crazy Ting wey dey her EP If Orange Was a Place wey she release in 2021.

She dey featured on Wizkid and Drake songs wey give am more popularity for 2021. Billboard bin name am Hip Hop Rookie of di month of October 2021.

Wizkid feature am for inside Essence and di song reach number one for Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Di talented female artiste still dey cook more hit songs and her fans dey expect di bangers from her dis year 2022.

Na she dey number three position for Boomplay Nigeria top rising artistes of 2021.

Teni

For Nigerian music industry, Teni na one of di most hardworking artistes and 2021 na beautiful year for her music career.

Teni bin release her album titled Wondaland in 2021 and some of di songs ontop am get beta reception from Nigerians. Di one she feature Davido ontop, For You, get massive airplays.

Na Teni be di top female artiste for 2021 on Boomplay Nigeria sake of say na her song dem stream pass among female Nigerian artiste.

Make una watch out for Teni for dis year 2022 sake of say she never finish to make bangers.

Ayra Starr

Dis Mavin Record artiste wey come prepared. Her music career na success for 2021 sake of say songs wey she release last year na hit.

She release her studio album 19 and Dangerous on July 30 and Bloody Samaritan na di biggest song for di album wey take am go places.

Di song bin top Itunes chart and e also perform well on Spotify and Apple Music Chart.

Na she dey number two position on Boomplay Nigeria fast rising artistes of 2021.

Simi

Di year 2021 also make sense for Simi music career as na di year wey she release one of her best songs, Woman.

Some artistes also feature am for dia songs and she bless dia beat with her angelic voice.

Chike feature am on im song, Running, and di video get 34 million views on YouTube.

Her concert, Can You Simi Now! Live with the Banjos, na success as many pipo attend am.

Simi never dey tired and wit di way she dey word hard, she no go disappoint her fans for dis 2022.

Fave

Fave na one of the artistes to watch out for in 2022 sake of say she bin serve music lovers better music for 2021 and she show enough energy say she no come industry come joke.

Her song Baby Riddim get massive airplay wen she release am in 2021 and she no dey show any sign say she dey relent.

Niniola

We no fit end di list witout Teniola sake of say she also give us banger for 2021 and her songs top charts.

Her song Ryde get massive airplays and good reception from Nigerians.

Niniol bin receive Grammy Award certificate for di role wey she perform for Beyonce album, Lion King.